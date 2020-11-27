Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me: when is it on & how can I watch?

The former Queens Park Rangers defender discusses the infamous 2011 John Terry incident in his new anti-racism documentary.

Anton Ferdinand has opened up about the infamous racism storm involving himself and John Terry which occurred almost a decade ago.

In his new documentary Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me, the former Queens Park Rangers defender, 35, discusses the racial abuse he suffered following the incident in 2011.

Ferdinand was playing for QPR when he was allegedly on the receiving end of racially abusive language from Chelsea's John Terry during a London derby.

Terry was found not guilty in a court of law, but was later found guilty by the Football Association. Terry was fined £220,000, banned for four matches and subsequently lost the England captaincy.

"It's like it's become normal again, and I need to come to terms with the impact it did have on me," says Anton of the racism he received after the incident, adding that he came to "expect" it every time he looked at his phone.

"It was hourly," he says. "My mum's house was targeted with missiles. I got sent bullets in the post."

When is Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism and Me on?

Anton Ferdinand: Football Racism and Me, comes to BBC One on Monday, 30 November.

Where can I watch it?

The documentary will air on BBC One and will be available on BBC iPlayer afterwards.