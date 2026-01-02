Is Anthony Joshua retiring?

Is Anthony Joshua retiring?

Anthony Joshua was in a tragic car crash in Nigeria, but what does it mean for his boxing career? Has Anthony Joshua retired from boxing? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Anthony Joshua just won his fight against Jake Paul, and survived a tragic car crash that killed two of his close friends just days after - his suspected injuries have fans asking if the boxer will retire, or if Anthony Joshua has announced his retirement.

The car crash, which was on December 29th, just before the new year, sadly left his close friends and colleagues Sina Ghami and Latif Latz Ayodele dead, and AJ in the hospital.

The boxer is yet to share anything or comment on the incident, despite it being reported that he had been released from the hospital on December 31st.

Anthony Joshua.

It is unknown what injuries he sustained in the accident.

Now, fans are wondering if he will retire after his career high, with a comeback and victory against Jake Paul, followed by the most recent tragedy.

Unfortunately, it is not yet known what the British former heavyweight champion will do in the next steps.

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua.

AJ has not yet spoken out; however, a viral AI video of AJ supposedly announcing his retirement has fueled the rumours.

However, we can confirm this video is fake.

Whilst Anthony heals and gets some much-deserved rest, the car crash is still being investigated, with the driver recently being named as a suspect.