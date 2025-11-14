Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK

14 November 2025, 17:04

Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK
Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul fight: How to watch & what time it’s on in the UK. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua is hoping to come out of his year-long hiatus to fight YouTube boxer, Jake Paul. But when is the fight? Here is everything you need to know.

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul are set to come head-to-head in a fast-incoming fight this winter, as the British fighter and YouTuber are in the final talks for a boxing match.

The fight is almost finalised, with Anthony’s iconic promoter, Eddie Hearn, in talks for the match, which is hoping to take place in Miami.

The ex-heavyweight champion lost his last fight back in 2024 against Daniel Dubois, in a heartbreaking fifth-round knockout.

Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul & Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is of course famous for his start on a YouTube channel, where his brother Logan also found his fame.

The 28-year-old was set to fight Gervonta Davis on November 15th, but the fight was cancelled.

While the cancelled fight was meant to be an exhibition, the upcoming fight will be under a professional setting.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul. Picture: Getty Images

So, when is the fight set for? And how do you make sure you’re locked into the fight?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul happening?

AJ
AJ. Picture: Getty Images

The fight is said to be taking place just before Christmas this year.

The date is set for December 19th, 2025.

Whilst Eddie Hearn has emphasised it is still being finalised, this would be a great end for the year for AJ, who lost his last fight last November.

AJ's loss against Dubois
AJ's loss against Dubois. Picture: Getty Images

Because it’s not yet confirmed, we don’t know the exact time it will start.

However, because the fight is taking place on the West Coast of the US, we can assume because of the time difference that it will start around midnight.

How to watch Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul?

Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul
Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul. Picture: Getty Images

This boxing match is in collaboration with Netflix, much like the Jake Paul fight against Mike Tyson last year.

It will probably have a paywall, but the details are being kept a secret for now!

Check back here for all the details when they are revealed!

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson
Jake Paul v Mike Tyson. Picture: Getty Images

