Anthony Joshua welcomes baby girl with partner

Anthony Joshua welcomes baby girl with partner. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Joshua has just welcomed a new baby girl ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury, with his former childhood girlfriend, Nicole Osborne. But how many kids does he have?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Anthony Joshua has welcomed a new child, a baby girl, with his former childhood girlfriend and mother of his children, Nicole Osborne, ahead of the highly anticipated AJ vs. Fury fight – but how many kids does Anthony Joshua have?

The boxer is now the father of two children, after welcoming his first son way back in 2015.

While the sports star has kept his private life under wraps, in a recent interview with The Sun, he revealed the exciting news of the arrival, as well as giving fans a closer look at his family dynamic.

Anthony Joshua. Picture: Getty Images

Earlier this year, AJ suffered a tragic accident in which two of his closest friends and colleagues passed in a car accident, which he has called a ‘painfully traumatic experience’.

But with the recent arrival of a bundle of joy, Anthony has revealed the child was an intentional plan directly linked to the loss in his life.

He said: “It was my duty – I wanted to bring life back into the world.”

AJ & his son. Picture: Instagram via @anthonyjoshua

The little girl, who is yet to be named, hasn’t actually got to meet her dad in person yet, as the 37-year-old has been intensely training for his upcoming fight with Tyson Fury.

The mother of his two children, Nicole Osborne, keeps a very private life, very rarely being seen in public.However, AJ has described her as ‘phenomenal’.

He said: “She’s an amazing mum, and she’s already deeply in love.”

Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury. Picture: Getty Images

While the boxer has clarified that they are not in a romantic relationship, the pair intend to raise their family as one unit.

Very little is known about his relationship with Nicole, but she is believed to be a yoga and fitness instructor.

The pair are thought to have met back in school in Watford, and are believed to have initially had an on-and-off-again dynamic.

AJ & his son. Picture: Instagram via @anthonyjoshua

However, they are believed to have always fostered a healthy co-parenting relationship.

Anthony is very excited to finally have a baby girl, after his eldest son, JJ.

He said: “I love boys but as soon as I found out we had a little girl, I said: ‘no more FIFA, no more motorbiking, no more PlayStation! I’m going to do it all, so you might see me with some eyeshadow on, some nail polish on, drinking some tea in a doll’s playhouse and just trying to do the right thing by her, you know?”

He added: ” Now I’ve got a daughter, I will get an insight and a bit more understanding of what it means to be a woman, and how I can be supportive.”