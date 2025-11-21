Does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend? Inside the I’m A Celeb star’s dating history

Angry Ginge had made an impression alongside his I’m A Celeb 2025 castmates Vogue Williams, Tom Read Wilson and Aitch. But is the streamer single? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Angry Ginge has been tackling the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2025 challenges head on, alongside new campmate additions Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, as well as his friend and rapper Aitch.

The streamer has over 1 million subscribers on Twitch, gaining fame for his football content as well as his brash and hilarious sense of humour.

Angry Ginge, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle, broadcasts lots of his daily activities but doesn’t always share too much of his private life.

The charming Manny boy is gaining lots of fans whilst in the jungle – but who is Angry Ginge’s girlfriend?

Here are all the details.

Is Angry Gingle single?

The star is currently believed to be single, with his friend Tays supposedly suggesting that the streamer was going into the jungle to find a girlfriend.

According to reports, he said: “Ginge told me before he went on there, that he’s going on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here to find a girlfriend.”

Whilst the star has alluded to having a relationship in the past, fans believe he is single now.

But who has he been romantically linked to?

Angry Ginge and Kaci Jay (2024)

The YouTuber and influencer, Kaci Jay, were linked together in 2024.

They filmed some content together where they went on a date, and fans were certain their connection was genuine.

This resulted in months of Angry Ginge being asked about the connection, fans making lots of fan edits of the supposed ‘couple’.

He also fed the rumours by referring to a mystery girl as his girlfriend, but never revealed the person's identity, with fans believing he was referring to Kaci.

However, neither of them confirmed the romance, and it is reported that the relationship was not real.

Angry Ginge and Jolie Sharpe (2025)

Another person that Ginge has collaborated with is Jolie Sharpe, and fans were quick to point out their chemistry.

These two also had fans making edits of their streams together earlier this year.

The presenter was also recently seen on a live stream, overjoyed with the news of the star featuring on I’m A Celeb.

However, it is not believed that these two were anything more than friends despite fan speculation.

