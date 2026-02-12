Anderson. Paak sparks dating rumours with Jeannie Mai amid Mariah Carey split

Anderson. Paak has been seen with Jennie Mai despite a recent split from Mairah Carey. But why did they break up? And who is Jeannie Mai? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Anderson . Paak has been seen in a steamy video with American TV star Jeannie Mai, following his relationship with Mariah Carey.

The singer has had a rather reported dating history as of late, following his divorce from ex-wife Jaylyn Chang.

The ex-partners share two kids together, two sons, Soul and Shine.

Anderson has now been seen in a video that has since gone viral, featuring the fashion expert Jeannie Mai.

In the video, originally obtained by TMZ, the pair can be seen leaning in super close as the drummer gets close for an intimate conversation.

The ‘Leave The Door Open’ artist was thought to have been dating icon Mariah Carey, after they first collaborated together in early 2024.

👀 Jeannie Mai was spotted getting cozy with Anderson .Paak during a dinner. https://t.co/IaLWTqSAIf pic.twitter.com/mM9vNQZjPz — TMZ (@TMZ) February 11, 2026

The celeb couple released their track ‘Play This Song’, and fell for each other during the process.Whilst they did have a 16 year age-gap, it didn’t dim their romance, them dating for almost a year.

They dated from 2024 until late 2025, and this new video confirms that they had indeed broken up.

Although that being said, they were photographed together at the MusiCares Awards, just weeks before this new video, where Mariah was awarded as the Person of the Year.

Whilst the cosy video seems to indicate that Jeannie Mai and Anderson could be the newest couple on the scene, neither of them has confirmed or denied the rumours just yet.