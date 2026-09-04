Why is Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date ending?

Why is Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Shop Date ending? Picture: Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date has come to an end. From Andrew Garfield to Billie Eilish, she has had a range of guests, including a close call with both Drake and Beyoncé. So why is Chicken Shop Date ending? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Chicken Shop Dates has ended, with host Amelia Dimoldenberg releasing a statement confirming that the show has come to a close – but why is it ending? & What is Amelia Dimoldenberg’s net worth?

The YouTube series has been running since 2014, although it originally started as a column in a magazine.

Fans fell in love with the unique interview format, the London setting of a Chicken Shop being a key motif of the culture.

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Picture: Getty Images

From Keke Palmer to SZA, Amelia has met them all charming them with her awkward interview style.

On September 4th, the star shared a handwritten statement to her 3 million Instagram followers explaining that it was time for her to ‘move on from this adventure and onto a new one.’

She wrote: “To me, the show is my very own romcom, and I have loved being able to share it with you. I am so grateful to everyone who has followed me on this journey and found a bit of joy in these episodes.”

She continued: “I never thought I’d end Chicken Shop Date. I thought maybe it would be a part of my life forever, and in some way it always will, but I feel like it’s now time to move on from this adventure and onto the next one.”

Amelia's statement. Picture: Instagram via @chickenshopdates

However, before the show is cancelled ‘forever’ Amelia revealed that there will be some extra-special episodes dropping ‘very soon’.

Fans are devastated, but excited to see how the show goes out with a bang.

One fan wrote: “Legendary run Amelia, I’ll be first in line for whatever’s next. 👑”

Another said: “This breakup is going to hurt the most. 😢”

Chicken Shop Date. Picture: Instagram via @chickenshopdates

What is Amelia Dimoldenberg’s 2026 net worth?

While the social-media star started on Chicken Shop Dates, she more recently has been hosting red-carpet events like the Oscar’s and the Golden Globes.

She also has had a lot of high-profile brand deals including with Netflex, Nike and M&S.In 2022, she was estimate dto be wothr roughly £1.5 million, and she has grown a lot since then.

It is safe to assume that Amelia is worth anywhere between £3-5 million.