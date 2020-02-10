Amber Rose roasted for getting tattoos of her son's names ‘Bash’ & ’Slash’ on her forehead

Amber Rose gets roasted for her new forehead tattoos. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Model Amber Rose, has been roasted after debuting her 'Bash' and 'Slash' tattoos on her forehead. Fans have reacted to the tattoos on Twitter.

Amber Rose, 36, has debuted her new tattoos of her two son's names on her forehead. The model was spotted out on a shopping spree with her boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

While Rose was shopping at Cool Kicks, the paparazzi snapped the 36-year-old model, with her new face tattoos on show.

Given that Amber recently gave birth to her baby boy Slash, and often shows off her son Sebastian, she decided to get new tattoos on her forehead dedicated to her sons.

During the shopping trip, Amber did a good deed by paying for a fan’s bill in a clothing store when her card got declined.

The fan posted a photo with the model to show her appreciation, however many fans picked up on Rose's new tattoos,

I was just shopping at @dollskill and my card declined bc I forgot to tell my bank I was leaving the state. I walked away to call and the cashier walked up to me with my bag amd saod "This is for you from Amber Rose."

THANK YOU @DaRealAmberRose 🥰 pic.twitter.com/PRVPi83DLB — NotYourKittyCosplay (@NotYourKittyKat) February 8, 2020

Amber’s new ink sparked a mixed reaction from her fans, from fans with one commenting: ‘Girl can you please tell me what she got a tat of on her forehead!? I’m like her biggest fan and low key freaking out Lmaoo'.

Another Twitter user stated: ‘Omg please tell me that tattoo is not real.’

See other fans reactions below.

Amber Rose really got a forehead tat 🤢 pic.twitter.com/CTNZE5qHEy — baddie kay🖤 (@dracogirlk) February 8, 2020

Me looking at Amber Rose forehead tryna read wtf that tattoo says while simultaneously praying it’s magic marker #AmberRose pic.twitter.com/lWo0E4RIdD — Bryan (@Hotboibry) February 8, 2020

Me when I seen #AmberRose with this tattoo on her damn foe head pic.twitter.com/gdZx31KCgU — Syd thee kiid🤍🦋 (@HilliardSydnee) February 8, 2020

Bitch I know damn well Amber Rose did not tattoo her beautiful ass face?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/QQ4RtRwoF9 — C H R I S • V I C K Y (@vckywitdablicky) February 8, 2020