Amber Rose sparks marriage rumours over cryptic Alexander Edwards post

22 September 2020, 13:42

Amber Rose sparks marriage rumours over cryptic Alexander Edwards post. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Fans are convinced Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards are married, following a cryptic message in her birthday tribute post to him.

Amber Rose fans are convinced the social media sensation is now married to her long-term partner and babies father, Alexander "AE" Edwards.

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

The marriage rumours come after the 36-year-old shared a sweet post on Instagram, dedicated to AE on his birthday.

The pair have been going strong since 2018. The blended their family last year October, when they welcomed their baby boy Slash Electric.

Fans have been eager for the couple towalk down the aisle, but Amber's birthday tribute post have lead to many to think they're already married.

On Monday (Sept 21)"Happy Birthday Baby! Thank you for loving us so much and being the Amazing father and husband that you are! We are so grateful to have you," Amber penned in the caption to a family photo.

"This is ur year! Ur Talent, Heart, personality,Smile and Dance moves won me over 2 years ago. You Blessed me with A beautiful lil baby boy Slash and became the Coolest stepdad in the World for my Beautiful big boy Bash and for that I am forever thankful."

"Now let’s enjoy ur Bday like never before! I love you Sweetheart."

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have been dating since 2018.
Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards have been dating since 2018. Picture: Instagram

While couples often use the terms "husband" or "wifey" to refer to their partner, fans are still convinced the pair are secretly married.

One fan commented "So when is the wedding 👰🏼 👀 💍", while another wrote "
I read “Husband” and paused like OOP 😳🧐.

See other fan reactions below.

Fans point out that Amber Rose called Alexander Edwards her "husband"
Fans point out that Amber Rose called Alexander Edwards her "husband". Picture: Instagram
Fans think the pair are married after seeing Amber Rose's Instagram post
Fans think the pair are married after seeing Amber Rose's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram
Fans congratulate Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards on their suspected marriage
Fans congratulate Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards on their suspected marriage. Picture: Instagram

