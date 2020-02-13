Amber Rose claps back at people trolling her enormous forehead tattoo

Amber Rose proudly showed off her face tattoos and defended herself against people trolling her new look. Picture: Instagram

Amber Rose has defended herself after raising a few eyebrows with her new face tattoos.

Amber Rose has defended herself against people trolling her new face tattoos of her son's names; 'Slash' and 'Bash'.

The 36-year-old model proudly posted some selfies showing off her new forehead inkings this week and spoke out against the negativity she received.

"Beauty is not what’s on the outside.... it’s what’s on the inside that counts. Inside of my Pu**y and inside of my heart," she captioned one of the selfies. "When ur Mom lets you draw on ur Barbie," read another, with a smirking face emoji.

"So either way, the moral of the story is to whatever the f**k you want in life. - Muva," Amber signed off her message. Picture: Instagram

Rose also shared a statement addressing the backlash directly on Instagram, after people including Wendy Williams questioned the mother-of-two over her decision.

"For the people that are telling me I'm too pretty for a face tat are the same people that would tell me that I'm "too pretty" even if they thought I was ugly and lie to me Lol Or they would just tell me I'm ugly,' she wrote.

"So either way, the moral of the story is to whatever the f**k you want in life. - Muva," she signed off.

Amber Rose fired back at those criticising her new face tattoos. Picture: Instagram

At the end of last year, Rose received backlash after posting about getting full body plastic surgery just six weeks after giving birth to son Slash Electric.

Slash is the first child Amber and her boyfriend Alexander Edwards have welcomed into the world. Rose co-parents her eldest son, Sebastian, with his father Wiz Khalifa.