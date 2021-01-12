Who is Amani from The Cabins? Instagram, age & career revealed
12 January 2021, 14:17 | Updated: 12 January 2021, 16:08
Meet the new bombshell entering The Cabins...
Two bombshells are set to join other contestants in ITV 2's new dating show, The Cabins.
Viewers have been watching the hopefuls, who are on the search for love, move in together from their first date so they could get to know each other.
The show debuted on ITV2 on Monday night (Jan 4) and is on weeknights at 9pm.
Dubbed 'The Winter Love Island', the show sees hopefuls spend 24 hours in a cabin with another contestant.
Fans of the show are gearing up to be surprised with the entrance of a brand new couple, Terell and Amani.
Let's find out more about one of the new stars, Amani.
-
Who is Amani? How old is The Cabins star? What is her occupation?
Amani is a 27-year-old PR Executive from London. Amani recently got out of a long-term relationship and is looking for someone new.
The star describes herself as “fun, talkative and caring person”. She says she would be described by her friends as energetic, loyal and bubbly.
Amani's ideal date would include “some meaningful chats”.
She explained: “I’d like to connect on more than just a lusty, ‘you’re really hot’, kind of way. See if we actually get along and if we enjoy the same things. And also just to have fun, see where it goes.
“I’ve never spent 24 hours with someone on a first date ever – it’s definitely one for the books."
"If you go on a dinner date, or drinks you only know someone for that hour, two hours and they act differently to how they actually are.
“Now I’m going to move in with someone and find out everything at once."
"Do they leave the toilet seat up, do they know how to make a good cup of tea? That kind of thing. It’s like having six dates in one.”
Amani's biggest turn off is a person who can’t compromise and is 'dry'.
Amani’s celebrity crushes are Michael B. Jordan and Cillian Murphy. She likes a cheeky chappy.
-
What is Amani's Instagram?
Amani doesn't seem to have an Instagram account.
However, the new contestant is receiving support and love on the social media platform.
When ITV2 announced Amani and Terelle will be entering the house on their Instagram account, many fans flooded the comment section with positive messages.
One fan wrote "OMGGGG😍😍😍" while another wrote "Can’t wait to see this👀👀".