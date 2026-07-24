All the songs that Beyoncé has ever released
24 July 2026, 17:28
Beyoncé is known for her iconic albums ‘Lemonade’ & ‘B-Day’ as well as her songs ‘Partition’ & ‘Crazy In Love’. She also released her surprise drop of fan-favourite ‘Morning Dew’. But how many songs has she released? Here is every song in her discography.
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Beyoncé is one of the biggest names that the music industry has ever seen, with her legendary songs ‘Halo’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ still just as relevant as the day she dropped them.
The singer first debuted in the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child in the 90s, later launching her solo career in 2003.
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Her career achievements range from winning the most Grammys in history, with 35, to selling over 200 million records worldwide.
But how many songs are in her discography?
Here are all the details.
How many songs has Beyoncé released?
Check On It (ft. Slim Thug) (1999)
Work It Out (2002)
Dangerously In Love (2003)
Crazy In Love (feat. JAY-Z)
Naughty Girl
Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul)
Hip Hop Star (feat. Big Boi & Sleepy Brown)
Be With You
Me, Myself and I
Yes
Signs (feat. Missy Elliott)
Speechless
That's How You Like It (feat. JAY-Z
The Closer I Get to You (feat. Beyoncé Knowles) — Luther Vandross
Dangerously In Love
Beyoncé Interlude
Gift from Virgo
Work It Out
'03 Bonnie & Clyde- JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé
B’Day (Deluxe Edition) (2006)
Beautiful Liar
Irreplaceable
Green Light
Kitty Kat
Welcome To Hollywood (feat. JAY-Z)
Upgrade U (feat. JAY-Z)
Flaws and All
World Wide Woman
Get Me Bodied - Extended Mix
If
Freakum Dress
Suga Mama
Deja Vu (feat. JAY-Z)
Ring The Alarm
Resentment
Listen (From the Motion Picture "Dreamgirls")
Amor Gitano
I AM…SASHA FIECE – Platinum Edition (2008)
Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)
Diva
Ego
Halo
If I Were a Boy
Smash Into You
Sweet Dreams
Broken-Hearted Girl
Scared of Lonely
That's Why You're Beautiful
Hello
Radio
Video Phone
Ego (feat. Kanye West) - Remix
Why Don't You Love Me
Honesty
Save The Hero
Satellites
Disappear
Ave Maria
4 (2011)
Love On Top
Party (feat. André 3000)
Schoolin' Life
Countdown
I Miss You
Dance for You
I Care
Rather Die Young
1+1
End of Time
Run the World (Girls)
Best Thing I Never Had
Start Over
I Was Here
Grown Woman (2013)
BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition) (2014)
Pretty Hurts
Haunted
Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z)
Blow
No Angel
Partition
Jealous
Rocket
Mine (feat. Drake)
XO
***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)
Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)
Heaven
Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)
7/11
Flawless Remix (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Drunk in Love Remix (feat. JAY-Z & Kanye West)
Ring Off
Blow Remix (feat. Pharrell Williams)
Standing on the Sun Remix (feat. Mr. Vegas)
Lemonade (2016)
Pray You Catch Me
Hold Up
Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)
Sorry
6 Inch (feat. The Weeknd)
Daddy Lessons
Love Drought
Sandcastles
Forward (feat. James Blake)
Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
All Night
Formation
Sorry - Original Demo
Perfect Duet (ft. Ed Sheeran( (2017)
EVERYTHING IS LOVE - THE CARTERS (Jay-Z & Beyoncé) (2018)
SUMMER
APES**T
BOSS
NICE
713
FRIENDS
HEARD ABOUT US
BLACK EFFECT
LOVEHAPPY
The Lion King: The Gift (2019)
BIGGER
FIND YOUR WAY BACK
NILE
MOOD 4 EVA (feat. Oumou Sangaré)
reunited (nala & simba interlude)
WATER
BROWN SKIN GIRL
come home (nala interlude)
ALREADY
OTHERSIDE
war (nala interlude)
MY POWER
SPIRIT - From Disney's "The Lion King"
BLACK PARADE (2020)
Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture “King Richard”) (2021)
RENAISSANCE (2022)
I'M THAT GIRL
COZY
ALIEN SUPERSTAR
CUFF IT
ENERGY (feat. Beam)
BREAK MY SOUL
CHURCH GIRL
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA
VIRGO'S GROOVE
MOVE (feat. Grace Jones & Tems)
HEATED
THIQUE
ALL UP IN YOUR MIND
AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM
PURE/HONEY
SUMMER RENAISSANCE
DELRESTO (ECHOES) (Ft. Travis Scott) (2023)
MY HOUSE (2023)
COWBOY CARTER (2024)
AMERIICAN REQUIEM
BLACKBIIRD (ft. Tanner Adell, Brittneyy Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts)
16 CARRIAGES
PROTECTOR (ft. Rumi Carter)
MY ROSE
SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON (ft. Willie Nelson)
TEXAS HOLD 'EM
BODYGUARD
DOLLY P
JOLENE
DAUGHTER
SPAGHETTII (ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey)
ALLIIGATOR TEARS
SMOKE HOUR II (ft. Willie Nelson)
JUST FOR FUN
II MOST WANTED (ft. Miley Cyrus)
LEVI'S JEANS (ft. Post Malone)
FLAMENCO
THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW (ft. Linda Martell)
YA YA
OH LOUISIANA
DESERT EAGLE
RIIVERDANCE
II HANDS II HEAVEN
TYRANT (ft. Dolly Parton)
SWEET ★ HONEY ★BUCKIIN' (ft. Shaboozey)
AMEN