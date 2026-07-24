All the songs that Beyoncé has ever released

All the songs that Beyoncé has ever released. Picture: Getty Images

Beyoncé is known for her iconic albums ‘Lemonade’ & ‘B-Day’ as well as her songs ‘Partition’ & ‘Crazy In Love’. She also released her surprise drop of fan-favourite ‘Morning Dew’. But how many songs has she released? Here is every song in her discography.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Beyoncé is one of the biggest names that the music industry has ever seen, with her legendary songs ‘Halo’ and ‘Crazy In Love’ still just as relevant as the day she dropped them.

The singer first debuted in the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child in the 90s, later launching her solo career in 2003.

Her career achievements range from winning the most Grammys in history, with 35, to selling over 200 million records worldwide.

Beyoncé. Picture: Getty Images

But how many songs are in her discography?

Here are all the details.

How many songs has Beyoncé released?

Beyoncé x. Picture: Getty Images

Check On It (ft. Slim Thug) (1999)

Check On It (ft. Slim Thug) (1999). Picture: Album artwork

Work It Out (2002)

Work It Out (2002). Picture: Album artwork

Dangerously In Love (2003)

Dangerously In Love. Picture: Album artwork

Crazy In Love (feat. JAY-Z)

Naughty Girl

Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul)

Hip Hop Star (feat. Big Boi & Sleepy Brown)

Be With You

Me, Myself and I

Yes

Signs (feat. Missy Elliott)

Speechless

That's How You Like It (feat. JAY-Z

The Closer I Get to You (feat. Beyoncé Knowles) — Luther Vandross

Dangerously In Love

Beyoncé Interlude

Gift from Virgo

Work It Out

'03 Bonnie & Clyde- JAY-Z feat. Beyoncé

B’Day (Deluxe Edition) (2006)

B’Day. Picture: Album artwork

Beautiful Liar

Irreplaceable

Green Light

Kitty Kat

Welcome To Hollywood (feat. JAY-Z)

Upgrade U (feat. JAY-Z)

Flaws and All

World Wide Woman

Get Me Bodied - Extended Mix

If

Freakum Dress

Suga Mama

Deja Vu (feat. JAY-Z)

Ring The Alarm

Resentment

Listen (From the Motion Picture "Dreamgirls")

Amor Gitano

I AM…SASHA FIECE – Platinum Edition (2008)

I AM…SASHA FIECE – Platinum Edition (2008). Picture: Album artwork

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)

Diva

Ego

Halo

If I Were a Boy

Smash Into You

Sweet Dreams

Broken-Hearted Girl

Scared of Lonely

That's Why You're Beautiful

Hello

Radio

Video Phone

Ego (feat. Kanye West) - Remix

Why Don't You Love Me

Honesty

Save The Hero

Satellites

Disappear

Ave Maria

4 (2011)

4 (2011). Picture: Album artwork

Love On Top

Party (feat. André 3000)

Schoolin' Life

Countdown

I Miss You

Dance for You

I Care

Rather Die Young

1+1

End of Time

Run the World (Girls)

Best Thing I Never Had

Start Over

I Was Here

Grown Woman (2013)

Grown Woman (2013). Picture: Album artwork

BEYONCÉ (Platinum Edition) (2014)

BEYONCÉ. Picture: Album artwork

Pretty Hurts

Haunted

Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z)

Blow

No Angel

Partition

Jealous

Rocket

Mine (feat. Drake)

XO

***Flawless (feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)

Superpower (feat. Frank Ocean)

Heaven

Blue (feat. Blue Ivy)

7/11

Flawless Remix (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Drunk in Love Remix (feat. JAY-Z & Kanye West)

Ring Off

Blow Remix (feat. Pharrell Williams)

Standing on the Sun Remix (feat. Mr. Vegas)

Lemonade (2016)

Lemonade. Picture: Album artwork

Pray You Catch Me

Hold Up

Don't Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)

Sorry

6 Inch (feat. The Weeknd)

Daddy Lessons

Love Drought

Sandcastles

Forward (feat. James Blake)

Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

All Night

Formation

Sorry - Original Demo

Perfect Duet (ft. Ed Sheeran( (2017)

Perfect Duet (ft. Ed Sheeran( (2017). Picture: Album artwork

EVERYTHING IS LOVE - THE CARTERS (Jay-Z & Beyoncé) (2018)

EVERYTHING IS LOVE - THE CARTERS (Jay-Z & Beyoncé) (2018). Picture: Album artwork

SUMMER

APES**T

BOSS

NICE

713

FRIENDS

HEARD ABOUT US

BLACK EFFECT

LOVEHAPPY

The Lion King: The Gift (2019)

SPIRIT - From Disney's "The Lion King". Picture: Album artwork

BIGGER

FIND YOUR WAY BACK

NILE

MOOD 4 EVA (feat. Oumou Sangaré)

reunited (nala & simba interlude)

WATER

BROWN SKIN GIRL

come home (nala interlude)

ALREADY

OTHERSIDE

war (nala interlude)

MY POWER

SPIRIT - From Disney's "The Lion King"

BLACK PARADE (2020)

BLACK PARADE (2020). Picture: Album artwork

Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture “King Richard”) (2021)

Be Alive (Original Song from the Motion Picture “King Richard”) (2021). Picture: Album artwork

RENAISSANCE (2022)

RENAISSANCE (2022). Picture: Album artwork

I'M THAT GIRL

COZY

ALIEN SUPERSTAR

CUFF IT

ENERGY (feat. Beam)

BREAK MY SOUL

CHURCH GIRL

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

VIRGO'S GROOVE

MOVE (feat. Grace Jones & Tems)

HEATED

THIQUE

ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

PURE/HONEY

SUMMER RENAISSANCE

DELRESTO (ECHOES) (Ft. Travis Scott) (2023)

DELRESTO (ECHOES) (Ft. Travis Scott) (2023). Picture: Album artwork

MY HOUSE (2023)

MY HOUSE (2023). Picture: Album artwork

COWBOY CARTER (2024)

COWBOY CARTER (2024). Picture: Album artwork

AMERIICAN REQUIEM

BLACKBIIRD (ft. Tanner Adell, Brittneyy Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts)

16 CARRIAGES

PROTECTOR (ft. Rumi Carter)

MY ROSE

SMOKE HOUR ★ WILLIE NELSON (ft. Willie Nelson)

TEXAS HOLD 'EM

BODYGUARD

DOLLY P

JOLENE

DAUGHTER

SPAGHETTII (ft. Linda Martell & Shaboozey)

ALLIIGATOR TEARS

SMOKE HOUR II (ft. Willie Nelson)

JUST FOR FUN

II MOST WANTED (ft. Miley Cyrus)

LEVI'S JEANS (ft. Post Malone)

FLAMENCO

THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW (ft. Linda Martell)

YA YA

OH LOUISIANA

DESERT EAGLE

RIIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN

TYRANT (ft. Dolly Parton)

SWEET ★ HONEY ★BUCKIIN' (ft. Shaboozey)

AMEN

MORNING DEW (DONK) (2026)