All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates

12 March 2026, 06:00

All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates
All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates. Picture: Getty Images & Press

All Points East is back this Summer 2026, with extra-special RnB artists Odeal, kwn, and Ayra Starr, with more set to be announced. But how do you get tickets? & Is there a presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All Points East Festival is returning in 2026, with a stacked lineup featuring co-headliners Tems and Jorja Smith.

The London festival is back with a bang, after announcing previous headliners Tyler, the Creator and Lorde.

Taking over Victoria Park in the heart of East London, running over two separate weekends, the festival is a must for RnB and Afrobeat lovers.

Tems & Jorja Smith
Tems & Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty Images

With the queen of Afrobeats, Tems, and the face of female UK music, Jorja Smith, the day is set to be the highlight of the Summer Calendar.

But who else is performing? And how do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What date are Jorja Smith & Tems headlining All Points East 2026?

Tems & Jorja Smith
Tems & Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty Images

The powerful duo of Jorja and Tems is sure to be the height of both RnB and Afrobeats events in 2026.

The pair are opening the festival on the first day, August 21st.

Gates open at 14:00, opening an hour prior for primary and VIP customers.

Who else is on the lineup for All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026?

Ayra Starr, kwn, & Odeal
Ayra Starr, kwn, & Odeal. Picture: Getty Images

The day is taking form as one of the strongest lineups in the respective genres.

With a mixture of well-established names, as well as rising talents, the music is sure to be reflective of current charts.

Other than co-headliners Jorja Smith and Tems, there have already been three other artists announced, with more to come.

Ayra Starr will be performing on the East London stage, as well as rising RnB artists kwn and Odeal.

All Points East 2025
All Points East 2025. Picture: Getty Images

How to get tickets to All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026?

With tickets in demand and surely going to sell out, it is essential that you get in early!

Presale opened on Tuesday, 10th March at 10 am, with signup for presale here & here.

General sale begins on Friday, 13th March at 10 am.

You can purchase tickets through this link here.

All Points East 2026
All Points East 2026. Picture: Press Release

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series

Who has won I’m A Celeb? All winners from past series

MOBOs 2026: Location, nominations & all the details

MOBOs 2026: How to watch, location, nominations & all the details

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Cast & voices from Donald Glover to Issa Rae

I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?

I’m A Celebrity All Stars South Africa 2026: How to watch & is it live?

Trending

Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’

Zendaya fuels Tom Holland marriage rumours with ‘wedding ring’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date

I’m A Celebrity All Stars 2026: Full line-up cast & start date

Biggie Smalls had an untimely death.

How did Biggie Smalls die & how old was he when he died?

Inside 50 Cent’s dating history: From Chelsea Handler to baby mum Daphne Joy

Inside 50 Cent’s dating history: From Chelsea Handler to baby mum Daphne Joy

Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Rihanna’s shooter goes viral for threats to singer weeks before shooting

Who is Ivanna Ortiz? Rihanna’s shooter goes viral for threats to singer weeks before shooting

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working