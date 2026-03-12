All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates

All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026: Tickets, lineup & dates. Picture: Getty Images & Press

All Points East is back this Summer 2026, with extra-special RnB artists Odeal, kwn, and Ayra Starr, with more set to be announced. But how do you get tickets? & Is there a presale? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

All Points East Festival is returning in 2026, with a stacked lineup featuring co-headliners Tems and Jorja Smith.

The London festival is back with a bang, after announcing previous headliners Tyler, the Creator and Lorde.

Taking over Victoria Park in the heart of East London, running over two separate weekends, the festival is a must for RnB and Afrobeat lovers.

Tems & Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty Images

With the queen of Afrobeats, Tems, and the face of female UK music, Jorja Smith, the day is set to be the highlight of the Summer Calendar.

But who else is performing? And how do you get tickets?

Here are all the details.

What date are Jorja Smith & Tems headlining All Points East 2026?

Tems & Jorja Smith. Picture: Getty Images

The powerful duo of Jorja and Tems is sure to be the height of both RnB and Afrobeats events in 2026.

The pair are opening the festival on the first day, August 21st.

Gates open at 14:00, opening an hour prior for primary and VIP customers.

Who else is on the lineup for All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026?

Ayra Starr, kwn, & Odeal. Picture: Getty Images

The day is taking form as one of the strongest lineups in the respective genres.

With a mixture of well-established names, as well as rising talents, the music is sure to be reflective of current charts.

Other than co-headliners Jorja Smith and Tems, there have already been three other artists announced, with more to come.

Ayra Starr will be performing on the East London stage, as well as rising RnB artists kwn and Odeal.

All Points East 2025. Picture: Getty Images

How to get tickets to All Points East Festival with Jorja Smith & Tems 2026?

With tickets in demand and surely going to sell out, it is essential that you get in early!

Presale opened on Tuesday, 10th March at 10 am, with signup for presale here & here.

General sale begins on Friday, 13th March at 10 am.

You can purchase tickets through this link here.