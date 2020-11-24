Aliyah Raey responds to Not3s cheating claims in new statement

Aliyah Raey responds to Not3s cheating claims in new statement. Picture: Instagram/ @aliyahraey

Not3s girlfriend Aliyah Raey has addressed claims that he cheated on her, while she was in Dubai.

Aliyah Raey has addressed claims that Not3s has cheated on her, in a lengthy statement on her Instagram stories.

This comes after the 22 year-old East London rapper released a statement, after he was accused of cheating on his pregnant girlfriend.

Aliyah Raey and Not3s publicly confirmed their relationship in February this year. Picture: Instagram/ @AliyahRaey

In the post Not3s posted, he claimed he he "slipped up" by "entertaining" YouTuber Yasmin – whom he cheated with.

The "My Lover" artists post came after he was exposed by his ex flame, Yasmin, who revealed she met with him while his pregnant girlfriend, Raey, was in Dubai.

However, Aliyah Raey has broken her silence on the situation.

On Sunday (Nov 22) Aliyah took to her Instagram story to address claim that Not3s cheated on her.

Aliyah Raey speaks on Not3s cheating claims. Picture: Instagram/@Aliyah Raey

The American fashion entrepreneur wrote "I don't really like to discuss my personal life, but I can't stand by and watch as the internet makes up lies and create their own narrative about certain things about my situation"

"@not3s and I have spent time together in Dubai the last few days and are on good terms and committed to working together to do what's in the best interest of our son"

"This is the last thing I'll say on this matter and I kindly ask you to respect my wishes so that I can peacefully enjoy the rest of my pregnancy".

A U.K blog site shared a video of Not3s addressing the cheating scandal on a boat party in Dubai. See clip below.

Not3s puts the negativity behind him and enjoys his best life in Dubai, whilst giving a shout out to Aliyah Raey 🌆🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/rFDfqiYWeg — The Shade Borough (@TheShadeBorough) November 22, 2020

The initial instance which sparked the cheating scandal, was when Yasmin went to TheShadeBorough and exposed DMs she shared with Not3s.

Within the reveal, Yasmin also shared a photo inside of Not3s car, showing that they had met up.

Yasmin alleged that Not3s wanted sexual advances when they met in person, and she shut him down.

Yasmin, 22, reveals Not3s secretly met up with her while Aliyah was in Dubai. Picture: Instagram/ @therealyassy

The YouTuber also claimed she felt "disrespected" by Not3s as he allegedly abruptly stopped speaking to her when her father passed away.