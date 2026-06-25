Alisha Lehmann gets engaged to boyfriend, Love Island's Montel McKenzie

25 June 2026, 17:30

Alisha Lehman gets engaged to boyfriend, Love Island's Montel McKenzie
Alisha Lehman gets engaged to boyfriend, Love Island's Montel McKenzie. Picture: Instagram via @alishalehmann7

Love Island’s Montel McKenzie has just got engaged to his footballer girlfriend, Alisha Lehmann. But how long have they been together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Love Island star Montel McKenzie has proposed to his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann and they are now engaged!

The Swiss footballer is one of the football world's biggest woman crushes, her pictures often going viral for her stunning looks.

Whilst Montel is known in the UK scene for his stardom on Love Island back in 2023, reappearing on All Stars in 2025, Alisha has a more global sense of fame, playing international football, as well as having over 15 million Instagram followers.

Alisha Lehmann & Montel Mckenzie
Alisha Lehmann & Montel Mckenzie. Picture: Instagram via @alishalehmann7

The pair first started dating after the football star recruited him for her Baller League team back in March 2025.

They made it Instagram official in January of this year, and not just 6 months later have shared the exciting news of their engagement!

Montel shared a post to his Instagram of the intimate proposal, and the happy couple are glowing.

From the photos, it looks like the 28-year-old popped the question in a romantic beach proposal.

The Islander was previously dating Kaz Crossley from the show, who he split from in the Spring of 2025, whereas Alisha split from her most recent ex-boyfriend, Douglas Luiz, around the same time.

Fans are overjoyed the couple have found each other, especially doing something they both love.One fan commented: “Ohhhhh my days congrats!!😍😍😍”

Another said: “No time wasted. What a man. major congrats.❤️”

Alisha Lehmann & Montel McKenzie
Alisha Lehmann & Montel McKenzie. Picture: Getty Images

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