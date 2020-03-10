Alexis Skyy opens up about being "kidnapped & forced into human trafficking” at 15-years-old

10 March 2020, 16:42

Alexis Skyy opens up about being forced into human trafficking at 15-years-old
Alexis Skyy opens up about being forced into human trafficking at 15-years-old. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Love & Hip-Hop star Alexis Skyy has detailed her experience of being "kidnapped and forced into human trafficking" in a heartbreaking post.

Love and Hip-Hop star Alexis Skyy detailed her experience on being kidnapped and human trafficked at the age of 15-years-old

Fetty Wap Denies He Is The Biological Father Of Alexis Skyy's Daughter

In the new trailer for Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta Season 9, Skyy returns to the show with a deep story to tell about the period of time she was held captive and sold to human traffickers.

On Monday (Mar 9) Alexis Skyy shared a preview of the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on Instagram where she talked about her harrowing experiences.

"I was just basically sold to whoever, highest bidder," she said. "I had to forcefully do it or he would say he was gonna kill me. I didn't want to die."

In the caption, Alexis wrote a lengthy message where she gave more details about what she reportedly endured.

"Everyday I’m attacked, judged & accused of lying... all because, I’ve never spoke on my story before, but what nobody knows is, I still to this day haven’t told my mom, my grandmother or none of my immediate family!!!"

Skyy added that she has been afraid to speak out. "I was only 15 years old when I was kidnapped & forced into human trafficking by a guy 20 years older than me!! Every single day.. for 2 months... he would beat on me, threaten to kill me, my family & etc!!!"

"Multiple times he held a loaded gun to my face, abused & raped me!! Also forcing me to have sexual intercourse who would pay!!!"

"It’s so much shyt I’ve been thru as a young girl that nobody knows!!"She also shared that this will be the first time she's ever spoken about this but decided to come forward because "I gotta be a role model to these young girls!!"

