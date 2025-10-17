Essential Albums to listen to this Black History Month

Essential Albums to listen to this Black History Month. Picture: Global and Spotify

Capital XTRA is celebrating Black History Month in style both on-air and online. But what music can help soundtrack you this October? Here are some of our best recommendations.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Black History Month is taking over Capital XTRA this month, both on-air and online celebrating and spotlighting some of the best in the industry.

You can watch or listen to all we are doing right here, but what can you listen to to help celebrate?

The music industry has long been influenced by Black creatives, with some of the best musicians of all time being part of the community.

Whether it be pop, hip-hop, or reggae, all corners of the music world are untouched by their talents, but what are some of the best albums?

Here is our carefully curated list.

To Pimp A Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar

To Pimp A Butterfly – Kendrick Lamar. Picture: Album artwork

‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ by Kendrick Lamar is a powerful exploration of what it means to be Black in the modern world.

Blending jazz, soul, and hip-hop, Kendrick turns personal stories into poetry about pride and pain, its release feeling more symbolic considering its release being at the peak of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The album became more than just music — it was a cultural moment that sparked reflection and conversation. It reminded listeners that hip-hop can be both deeply emotional and unapologetically political.

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill. Picture: Album artwork

This album is a timeless celebration of love and self-discovery.

Blending soul, R&B, and hip-hop, Lauryn poured her heart into every lyric, creating an album that still feels deeply personal and universal, it still feeling relevant over 25 years on.

It spoke to the beauty and struggle of womanhood, faith, and identity in a way few records ever have.

Decades later, it remains a soulful reminder of the need for vulnerability in music.

Lemonade – Beyoncé

Lemonade – Beyoncé. Picture: Album artwork

This Beyoncé album is credited for being one of her best, it even topping Rolling Stones list of the 21st Century’s best albums.

'Lemonade’ is an emotional journey through love, betrayal, and renewal.

Blending stunning visuals with a mix of genres, it being the first sound of country in her catalogue, and tells a story that’s as personal as it is political.

Beyoncé lays bare her vulnerabilities while celebrating Black womanhood and resilience.

It’s an album that transforms pain into power — a modern classic that continues to echo far beyond music.

Voodoo - D’Angelo

Voodoo - D’Angelo. Picture: Album artwork

'Voodoo' by D’Angelo is an album changed the shape of RnB as we know it, sounding warm, raw, and deeply soulful.

It captured the essence of neo-soul at its peak, fusing funk and jazz with a raw emotional honesty.

D’Angelo’s performance is both intimate and sexy, pulling listeners into his world.

The journey to this album also speaks volumes for creativity block, this masterpiece being release 5 years after his electric debut, fans resonating with honesty of it taking time ot create.

Since his death, the album feels even more impactful.

African Giant – Burna Boy

African Giant – Burna Boy. Picture: Album artwork

‘African Giant’ is a vibrant celebration of African pride, power, and global influence.

Mixing Afrobeats and hip-hop Burna crafted a sound that feels both deeply personal and unapologetic.

The album serves as a reminder that African music doesn’t need to adapt to the world, the world adapts to it.

It’s a bold statement of identity that helped redefine what it means to be a global artist from Africa.

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer. Picture: Album artwork

'Gang Signs & Prayer' by Stormzy marked a defining moment for Black British music, taking grime global.

Mixing grime, gospel, and soul, he opened up about faith, family, and mental health with an honesty that we hadn’t really seen before.

The album broke barriers — proving that raw emotion and spirituality have a place in grime.

It wasn’t just a debut; it was a statement of purpose that redefined what it means to be a modern UK artist.

So, that is your complete list of albums that made an impact on the culture, and give you just a taste of the best this Black History Month.