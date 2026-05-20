Exclusive

Akon reveals how he knew T-Pain, Jeffree Starr & Wizkid had star quality

Akon reveals how he knew T-Pain, Jeffree Starr & Wizkid had star quality. Picture: Getty Images & Global

Akon joined us on Capital XTRA Breakfast to talk all-things his 2026 ‘Nights Like This Tour’ with Ne-Yo. But the Senegalese artist is also an artist manager, finding artists like T-Pain and Lady Gaga, as well as discovering makeup artist Jeffree Starr. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Akon crowns the BEST JOLLOF & spills on Wizkid and T-Pain's 'Star Power’ 🏆

Akon was on Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie, to talk all things ‘Nights Like This Tour’ with Ne-Yo, alongside his new album, but what piqued everyone’s interest as Akon talked about discovering the stars T-Pain, Wizkid, Lady Gaga, and, surprisingly, Jeffree Starr.

The ‘Lonely’ singer has had a long and successful career, first debuting in 2004; he has maintained success up until this day, creating pop hits like ‘Smack That’ and ‘Locked Up’.

But whilst he has been making waves with viral videos of his tour with Ne-Yo, he is also a hustler off stage.

Akon on Capital XTRA Breakfast. Picture: Global

Being the CEO of his record label Konvict Kulture, he has discovered lots of artists, including megastars Wizkid, Lady Gaga, and T-Pain.

When talking about just how he knew they had that star power, Akon explained his thought process.

Akon said: “When you see a star, you just know, you just know, it’s almost like it’s a God-given aura that comes with them. It’s no different than when I went to Nigeria and saw Wizkid; this kid is a star. Why? I don’t know, I’m just telling you you’re a star.”

Akon & T-Pain. Picture: Getty Images

The ‘Smack That’ artist elaborated on that it-factor through his prodigy T-Pain, who he claims was a unique star, one that others didn’t see at first.

He said: “When [T-Pain] first came in, no labels wanted to touch him because they felt like he didn’t have the look. But I didn’t understand why he was glowing to me. I knew it wasn’t the sexy look it was more comical."

He continued: “ He literally had a bear suit on when he came to visit me for the first time…The fact he had the courage to come dressed like a mascot, to me that tells me he’s a star. When I heard the music, I was like oh wow!”

So, while we all know Akon as an artist himself, he should be getting more credit for his impact on the music industry as a whole with his talent for spotting the likes of Lady Gaga and Wizkid.