What is Akon’s full name, age & net worth?

23 April 2026, 12:09

What is Akon’s full name, age & net worth?
What is Akon’s full name, age & net worth? Picture: Getty Images

Akon is embarking on his world tour with Ne-Yo, heading to London, Manchester, Birmingham, and more. But as Akon opens up about his many career endeavours, including being involved in Jeffree Starr's success, what is his net worth in 2026? And how old is Akon? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Akon has had a long-standing successful career, going on tour with Ne-Yo in 2026, coming to Manchester, London’s O2, and Birmingham, with the tickets selling out in anticipation – but what about the man behind the celebrity? How old is Akon? And what is his net worth?

The pop sensation burst onto the scene back in the early 2000s with his hits ‘Locked Up’ and ‘Lonely’, which are still some of the most-played pop tracks to this day.

The Senegalese-American singer was born in Missouri in America, spending a lot of his childhood in his home country, often referring to Kaolack as his ‘hometown’, and then later growing up in New Jersey.

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

But Akon is full of surprises, having many business ventures, including a solar initiative in Africa, as well as recently revealing he has been part of the management of makeup influencer, Jeffree Star, boosting his net worth into the millions.

But what about Akon himself? How old is he? What’s his full name?

Here are all the details.

What is Akon’s full name?

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

Akon has a traditionally Senegalese name, having a rather long name.

His full name is Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam.

How old is Akon?

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

Born on April 16th, 1973, Akon is 53 years old at the time of writing.

Fans are often surprised by his age because he still looks young, but he was actually 31 years old when he released ‘Lonely’.

What is Akon’s net worth?

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

Akon has many business ventures, not just getting money from streaming numbers and tours.

He owns his own record label, Konvict Muzik, which has signed artists like Wizkid, Lady Gaga, and T-Pain.

As of 2026, he is estimated to be worth roughly $50 million-$60 million (£37-44 million).

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

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