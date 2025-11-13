Why has Akon been arrested & is he going to jail?

13 November 2025

Why has Akon been arrested & is he going to jail?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Akon was arrested in Georgia, but why? And what are his charges? Here is everything you need to know.

Akon was arrested on November 7th, to the surprise of fans, with his mugshot from jail going viral.

The singer, famous ironically for his hit song ‘Locked Up’, is originally from Missouri, but was in the state of Georgia when he was arrested.

Akon, or his team, has not yet commented on the news, whilst his fate is still unknown.

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

But why was he arrested in the first place? And could he be going to prison?

Here are all the details.

Why was Akon arrested? And what are his charges?

The ‘Smack That’ singer’s arrest dates back to January 2023.

Back in September of this year, police intercepted the musician whilst he was parked up in a Tesla Cybertruck, where he claimed that the car had run out of charge so he was stranded.

Whilst the officers were performing their checks and calling a tow truck, they noticed that Akon was driving on a suspended driver's license.

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

The reason for the suspension was that he failed to appear in court in January 2023; however, the officers didn’t arrest him and let him go with a warning.

But now, Akon has actually been arrested based on a bench warrant.

This means the police took him into custody based on his failure to appear in court.

Whilst the details are few and far between on this case surrounding the instances of his actual arrest, TMZ reports that the singer has been released.

Akon
Akon. Picture: Getty Images

The signer even performed in Delhi in India, on November 9th.

In the viral mugshot, Akon can be seen rather emotionless.

It is not yet known if the artist will be appearing in court or facing a jail sentence, but check back here for all the details.

Akon in India
Akon in India. Picture: Getty Images

