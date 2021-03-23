AJ Tracey 'Revenge Athletic' merch: Hoodies, bundles, prices, where to buy & more

The "Anxious" rapper has surprised his fans to new basketball-themed march, available to pre-order.

AJ Tracey surprised fans when he announced his upcoming album 'Flu Game', along with the star-studded tracklist on Monday (Mar 22).

Not only did the West London rapper reveal that he has collaborations with some of the hottest artists in the game, he revealed his exclusive 'Revenge Athletic' merch.

See more about the "Anxious" rappers merch line below.