Who is AJ Tracey's girlfriend in 2021? Who is he dating?

AJ Tracey is one of the biggest UK rappers in the game right now, regularly taking over the airwaves with singles like 'Ladbroke Grove', 'West Ten', 'Rain and 'Dinner Guest'.

The London-born rapper's second album, Flu Game, dropped mid-April and boasts lead single 'Anxious' among other fan favourites, as well as appearances from T-Pain, Kehlani, Nav, Sahbabii and Millie Go Lightly, Digga D, Mabel and MoStack.

But when it comes to the rapper's personal life, he has always remained pretty private. So, who is AJ Tracey dating? Does he have a girlfriend?

Who is AJ Tracey's girlfriend?

AJ Tracey is reportedly dating a German model and influencer named Liva, who goes by the name of @yungpeppermint on social media. The pair are rumoured to have started dating back in 2019.

The 'Butterflies' rapper can often be spotted dropping complimentary comments on his rumoured beau's Instagram posts.

Liva boats over 250,000 followers on the photo-sharing app and has worked with brands PrettyLittleThing, Adidas, Savage X Fenty, OhPolly and Bershka.

Liva also shares a fitness and health Instagram account called @yevafitness with her sister Yelda, who goes by @yal.dah on her personal platform.

Before dating Liva, AJ Tracey was romantically linked to model Erin Budina after he rapped about her on his song 'Packages', spitting, "My food's peng like Erin Budina."