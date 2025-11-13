Are Aitch and Tays related & are they really cousins?

13 November 2025, 12:33

Are Aitch and Tays related & are they really cousins? Picture: Instagram via @taysmcr

Aitch has been announced as part of the I’m A Celebrity cast 2025, alongside Martin Kemp, Kelly Brook, and Angry Ginge, but who is Tays, and is he related to Aitch? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aitch is joining the I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here 2025 cast alongside some other familiar faces, but some fans will recognise him for appearing alongside YouTubers Angry Ginge and Tays – but are they really cousins?

Both of the Manchester-born boys are charming and cheeky with that Northern humour.

Whilst Aitch burst onto the scene in 2017, Tays first started as a musician but then delved into streaming and content creation a bit later, making a real impact following his appearance on Locked In in 2024.

Aitch & Tays
Aitch & Tays. Picture: Instagram via @taysmcr

The musician, although not as big as Aitch just yet, does have quite a following and a lot of support for his music, with over 1 million streams on his most popular track.

So are they actually related?

Here are all the details.

Who is Aitch’s brother? And is it Tays?

Aitch and Tays
Aitch and Tays. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram

Aitch doesn’t actually have a brother; despite Tays and him looking similar, they are not related.

The pair have been posting content together for some time now, the ‘Taste’ rapper promoting Tays’ content and music, showing support for his close friend.

Speaking in a podcast with Angry Ginger, Tays said: “Aitch is a very good friend of mine, someone I grew up with. I’ve just always known him, my mum and dad, and his mum and dad are like best mates, so I just grew up going to their house.”

He continued: “People get confused and think we’re cousins, but nah. It’s one of them where it’s like not your family but like, it is.”

So, despite not actually being related, there is a lot of confusion around it, especially because of Tays close bond with the rapper's sister.

The YouTuber is sure to be supporting his best mates, Angry Ginger and Aitch, when they reunite in the jungle for I’m A Celeb.

