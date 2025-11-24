Was Aitch in Peaky Blinders & why do people think he was?

Was Aitch in Peaky Blinders & why do people think he was? Picture: Alamy and Getty

Aitch is bringing a whole new group of fans following his appearance on the I’m A Celeb 2025 cast, alongside Tom Read Wilson, Vogue Williams and Martin Kemp. But do you recognise him from Peaky Blinders? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aitch has been voted one of the most popular campmates in the jungle for this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! making a splash with his fellow 2025 castmates Angry Ginge, Ruby Wax and Tom Read Wilson.

The rapper, very popular with a Gen-Z audience, is gaining new fans from his appearance on the show, the Manny boy’s likability proving a success with the British public.

The ‘Rain’ rapper has some fans sure they recognise him from elsewhere though, the hit drama series Peaky Blinders in particular.

Aitch on I'm A Cele. Picture: ITV and Getty Images

So is it Aitch or a doppelganger in the show?

Here are all the details.

Is Aitch in Peaky Blinders?

Peaky Blinders. Picture: Alamy

Aitch, whose real name is Harrison Amrstrong, shares a similar accent to the Brummy characters of Peaky Blinders, set in the unofficial capital of the Midlands, Birmingham.

However, the rapper is actually from Manchester.

The short answer is no, Aitch has not been in the show. But why do people think he has?

Aitch. Picture: Getty Images

The artist actually has a lookalike in the show, someone who shares the same iconic skinhead and blue eyes.

People often confuse him with the fictional character, John Shelby, who has the same characteristics as the very real Aitch: young, confident and quick-witted.

The I’m A Celeb star has actually commented on the rumours by dressing up in the iconic Shelby brother get-up of a flat cap and suit in a music video, as well as agreeing in an interview that he did look like John in some pictures.

Autch & John Shelby. Picture: Youtube and Alamy

John Shelby is played by British actor Joe Cole, who has also appeared in Black Mirror and Gangs of London.

Joe is 36 years old, whilst Aitch is only 25.

So, whilst they do look very similar, there is 11 years and a whole industry between them.