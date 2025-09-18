When is Adolescence season 2 coming out?

When is Adolescence season 2 coming out? Picture: Getty Images and Netflix

After their success at the Emmys this month, fans are calling for an extension of the successful Netflix original Adolescence. But what will it be about? And when will it come out? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Adolescence turned out to be one of the biggest successes of 2025, with it officially being crowned the most-watched UK Netflix drama ever, winning 8 Emmys.

The show, starring Stephen Graham and the breakout star Owen Cooper, has touched people all over the globe, as it tackled the divisive issue of toxic masculinity and misogyny.

At the Emmys on the 15th September, they swept the categories with 8 Emmys won on the evening, including: Outstanding lead actor, supporting actor and directing for a limited or anthology series or movie.

Adolescence cast pose with Emmy Wins. Picture: Getty Images

Whilst the show was initially meant to be just a 4 episode special, the directors have seemingly confirmed that the show will return.

But when? And what will it be about?

What will Adolescence Season 2 be about?

Adolescence was initially meant to be a standalone story, following the main character, Jack Thrones's story; but his story is confirmed to be finished.

Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper. Picture: Getty Images

However, the second series is set to tackle a whole new story altogether.

Stephen said: “Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story. I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment. The same concept as the idea of doing something in one take.”

Whilst there have been talks for the continuation to follow the victims' storyline, Katie, the director, Phillip Barantini, has suggested he doesn’t think that he or Stephen is the right person to tell that story.

So, although the details are few, it is assumed that because of the show's political and social impact, a similar theme of masculinity, gender, and violence may be explored for the show’s second series.

When will Adolescence 2 be released?

Ashley Thomas. Picture: Getty Images

There is no confirmation of when it will be released, as it is clear the show is in its early development.

With no story yet decided, it could be a while until we see the show return to our screens.

However, that being said, because of the one-take nature of the show and its short episode series, the filming process could be a lot shorter in comparison to that of a 10-episode series.

Fans can expect more news about the development and release of the show by the end of the year.

So, whilst disappointing news, at least there is hope that we could see the return of Stephen Graham, but perhaps in a different role.