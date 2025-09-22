Is Adele performing at the Super Bowl 2026?

Adele is rumoured to be the music headliner at the Super Bowl halftime show 2026, following in the footsteps of Kendrick Lamar. But are the rumours true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Adele is seemingly ‘in talks’ to headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The singer originally dismissed the idea back in 2016, 10 years ago, when offered the role, claiming it wasn’t really for her.

She had said at the time: “First of all, I'm not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can't dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.”

But now, Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation seems to be considering the London-born singer for the iconic music moment.

This comes after Kendrick Lamar made an impactful and iconic performance last year.

Adele has been fairly inactive since finishing her 2-year Las Vegas residency, which had fans spending up to $1000 (£740) to get the hot-ticket.

The ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ singer hasn’t released any music since 2021, but despite that, she has remained one of the most highly regarded vocalists of our generation.

She is also said to have just signed her first-ever deal for an autobiography, worth millions, so 2026 could be the year we see Adele resurge.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z was rumoured to be headlining, as well as more recent rumours of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Fans are split on their opinion of the rumours.

One fan commented: “Adele is gonna put on a show like Whitney Houston.”

Another said: “This is about to be the most depressing Super Bowl yet.”

At this stage, there are too few details to make an educated guess; however, the announcement for the Spring show, set for February 2026, should be coming very soon.