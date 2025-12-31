Why have Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor split?

Aaron Pierre and his girlfriend, Teyana Taylor, have reportedly broken up. The couple are both parents, Teyana having kids, and Aaron revealing his son earlier this year. But why have they broken up? And how long were they together? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor have reportedly broken up after being the ‘it’ couple of Hollywood.

The couple first debuted their romance in July at his 31st birthday celebrations, initially being linked together in February.

Aaron and Teyana had been together for almost a year, with news of the split breaking on December 31st.

It comes as a shock to the fanbase as they appeared super loved-up, speaking highly of one another up until the split.

Whilst details of the celebrity couple’s breakup are slim, sources close to the couple have suggested the split was amicable.

The couple allegedly had been facing scheduling conflicts over the last few months, with both stars constantly travelling for work, both of their careers being super busy at the moment.

Teyana has been working hard over the last year, from the release of her album ‘Escape Room’, and series with Kim Kardashian All is Fair, as well as being nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in One Battle After Another.

Aaron has been championing his ex-girlfriend all year, popping out at her red-carpet events singing her praise.

The Mufasa star has also been busy appearing on the cover of Men’s Health Magazine earlier this year, as well as revealing his son to the world.

Whilst the news is being largely reported, the couple themselves are yet to confirm, whilst Aaron still has one post of his ex-girlfriend up on his Instagram.

Fans are devastated by the shocking news.

One fan commented: “Can we end this year already??? Why is 2025 in a rush with bad news.”

Another said: “I low-key was routing for them but it did seem like a publicity stunt idk😭.”