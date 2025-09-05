Aaron Pierre shares first pictures with son

5 September 2025

Aaron Pierre shares first pictures with son
Aaron Pierre shares first pictures with son. Picture: Getty Images

Since the actor's role in Mufasa, fans have asked if the Hollywood hunk had a wife and child, with no answers. So does he have children? Here are all the details after he shared a picture, with who fans believe is his son.

Aaron Pierre’s family joins him for London premiere for Mufasa The Lion King

Aaron Pierre is currently part of the hottest celebrity couple with his new girlfriend, Teyana Taylor, but he has now confirmed old rumours of him having a child, sharing exclusive pictures of his son.

The actor has long been a man of mystery, fans never really knowing too much about his private life, until he stepped out with his new girlfriend.

Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor
Aaron Pierre & Teyana Taylor. Picture: Getty Images

But now, the internet is in a frenzy, as on a random Friday, the 5th September, he posted to his Instagram to ‘hard launch’ his son.

Posting to his 2 million followers, he shared two snaps of himself and his son’s hands.

One of the pictures shows them comparing the Mufasa star’s much bigger hand to the small hand of the boy, and the second shows them holding hands.

Aaron's pictures with son
Aaron's pictures with son. Picture: Instagram via @aaron_pierre1

Aaron captioned the cute post with a pun, he said: “Sonshine ❤️.”

Teyana showed her support in the comments, the musician having two children herself.

She said: “Da boyyyyyyyyyyyzzzzzz ❤️😍”

Fans are freaking out, as this is first time hearing about Aaron being a father.

One fan commented: “You mean to tell me there’s a Simba?! 😂😍.”

Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre. Picture: Getty Images

Another commented: “Now that’s cute. Love the element of surprise.”

It has not yet been revealed how old the boy is, but fans are speculating he is around 5 years old.

The baby's mother is also not known, as Aaron has managed to keep his dating life very private.

