Is Aaron Pierre playing the next James Bond?

Aaron Pierre has been confirmed to be in the running for the next James Bond role, after starring in The Lion King, following reports that Aaron Taylor-Johnson was also shortlisted for the role.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Aaron Pierre has been revealed to be in talks to take on the iconic James Bond role, after highly-regarded industry insider Daneil Ritchman, leaked that the star was in the running for the part.

The British movie staple, James Bond, has most recently been played by Daniel Craig, who has taken on the last five movies in the franchise.

The longstanding cinematic universe has always been regarded as a career-maker, with big names such as Sean Connery, Pierce Brosnan, and Roger Moore being defined by their part in the films.

Aaron Pierre.

It was also reported that British actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was also in the running, which seemed to be a popular casting amongst Bond fans.

Idris Elba was originally on the speculative shortlist, which sparked online discourse surrounding the ethnicity of the character, James Bond, with some fans calling for a more diverse Bond, whilst other fans claimed Idris wouldn’t have been the right fit.

However, the Bond films were bought by Amazon in 2022, so the new management could take a new approach and cast someone who reflects the evolving diversity of Hollywood.

Aaron, if cast, would be the first diverse James Bond, which would most definitely shake up the franchise.

Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The Lion King star has been very popular over the last couple of years, but actually hasn’t starred in too much, leaving some critics claiming he is underexperienced for the role.

However, his fans are quick to defend his award-winning performance in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge and point out that Mufasa would not have been as successful if it weren’t for the movie star.

Aaron is yet to comment on the speculation, and there is no confirmed timeline for the upcoming James Bond movie.

He recently announced he was dating musician Teyana Taylor, Aaron stepping out at the BET Awards most recently to support his new girlfriend.

Perhaps it will be Teyana supporting Aaron soon, at the red-carpet premiere for the next Bond, who knows!