Who is Aaleeyah Petty? Age, baby daddy, boyfriends & Instagram revealed

Who is Aaleeyah Petty? Age, boyfriends, height and Instagram revealed. Picture: Instagram/@aaleeyahpetty

Who is Aaleeyah Petty's baby daddy? How old is she and who is she dating? Everything you need to know about the Instagram model.

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast. She's amassed millions of followers online and has also been romantically linked to Justin Combs, the son of music mogul Diddy.

The social media star is also a mother, welcoming her son Brenton on 27th February 2019. Petty was also popular on video-sharing app Vine during its reign.

But who is Aaleeyah Petty and why is she famous? Here's everything you need to know about the online personality and rumoured former love interest of Diddy's son.

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast. Picture: Instagram