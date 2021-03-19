Who is Aaleeyah Petty? Age, baby daddy, boyfriends & Instagram revealed
Who is Aaleeyah Petty's baby daddy? How old is she and who is she dating? Everything you need to know about the Instagram model.
Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model and fitness enthusiast. She's amassed millions of followers online and has also been romantically linked to Justin Combs, the son of music mogul Diddy.
The social media star is also a mother, welcoming her son Brenton on 27th February 2019. Petty was also popular on video-sharing app Vine during its reign.
But who is Aaleeyah Petty and why is she famous? Here's everything you need to know about the online personality and rumoured former love interest of Diddy's son.
Who is Aaleeyah Petty?
Aaleeyah Petty is an online personality and Instagram model, known for posting selfies and sharing fashion, beauty and lifestyle content.
Originally from Chicago but now living in Los Angeles, she is also a fitness enthusiast and has amassed over 1.4 million followers on he Instagram page.
Petty has also been romantically linked to a number of famous men, from NBA players to Justin Combs, Diddy's son.
Petty was rumoured to have dated Combs around the time of his split from rapper Saweetie.
How old is Aaleeyah Petty?
Born on 3rd July 1994, Aaleeyah Petty is 26-years-old. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.
Who is the father of Aaleeyah Petty's child?
Aaleeyah gave birth to her son, Brenton, on 27th February 2019.
At the time of her pregnancy, Aaleeyah hadn't yet confirmed who the father of her child was, resulting in rumours swirling across the internet.
It was first suspected that Brenton's father was NBA player Devin Booker, who is currently dating Kendall Jenner.
However, in January 2021, it was reported that Brandon Ingram, also an NBA star, had been identified as the child's father.
A photo of an alleged FaceTime call showing Ingram talking to Brenton surfaced online, as well as a photo of the pair snuggling on the floor. The man's tracksuit in the image matched that of Ingram's in an Instragram post at the time.
In Aaleeyah Petty on Instagram?
Yes, you can find Aaleeyah Petty on Instagram under the handle @aaleeyahpetty.
How tall is Aaleeyah Petty?
Aaleeyah Petty is reportedly 5 feet 8 inches, or 172cm tall.