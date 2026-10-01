A Different World, Cornell Young IV: Age, height, twin & ethnicity

1 October 2026, 13:37

A Different World, Cornell Young IV: Age, height, twin & ethnicity
A Different World, Cornell Young IV: Age, height, twin & ethnicity. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @cytheiv

The 2026 reboot of A Different World has been going viral, with Cornell Young IV playing the character Shaquille Johnson. The actor stars alongside the likes of Alijah Kai and Jordan Aaron Hall. But how old is Cornell Young IV? How tall is he? & Does he have a twin?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Netflix’s 2026 sequel of A Different World has been going viral because of its leading man, Cornell Young IV, who plays the main character Shaquille Johnson, but who is he? How tall is Cornell Young IV? Where is he from? & How old is he?

The new acting star is actually very new to the world of fame, with this show being his first big role, coming straight from the sports world.

Cornell is new to the acting world, so fans are eager to learn more about him.

Cornell Young IV
Cornell Young IV. Picture: Getty Images

While fans online are drawing comparisons between him and Aaron Pierre because of their similar looks, what is there to know about the heartthrob?

Here are all the details.

How old is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV?

Cornell Young IV
Cornell Young IV. Picture: Instagram via @cytheiv

Cornell was born on February 14th, 2000.

He is 26 years old.

How tall is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV?

Cornell Young iV
Cornell Young iV. Picture: Instagram via @cytheiv

The 26-year-old comes from an athletic background, playing football for most of his life.

He is 6ft 3.

Does Cornell Young IV have a twin?

Cornell Young IV & his twin
Cornell Young IV & his twin. Picture: Getty Images

Yes, Cornell does have a twin brother, and his name is David Vann.

The pair stepped out together at the A Different World premiere, and the fans were overwhelmed with the revelation!

They are not identical twins, but do share lots of similarities.

He also has four sisters.

Cornell Young IV
Cornell Young IV. Picture: Getty Images

What is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV’s ethnicity?

The Netflix star is originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

Cornell is African American but also is reportedly mixed with some Native American ancestry.

Cornell Young IV
Cornell Young IV. Picture: Netflix

Subscribe to Capital Plus here

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Ella Mai shares one of the ‘hardest choices’ involving her son in her music

Ella Mai shares one of the ‘hardest choices’ involving her son in her music

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

Essential Albums to listen to this Black History Month

Essential Albums to listen to this Black History Month

Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend?

Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter & son: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend?

Trending

A Different World Cast Then and Now 2026 and 1987

A Different World Cast: Then and Now 2026 and 1987

Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Beyonce billionaire: What is her net worth & how did she reach billionaire status?

Beyonce billionaire: What is her net worth & how did she reach billionaire status?

Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years

Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working