A Different World, Cornell Young IV: Age, height, twin & ethnicity

A Different World, Cornell Young IV: Age, height, twin & ethnicity. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @cytheiv

The 2026 reboot of A Different World has been going viral, with Cornell Young IV playing the character Shaquille Johnson. The actor stars alongside the likes of Alijah Kai and Jordan Aaron Hall. But how old is Cornell Young IV? How tall is he? & Does he have a twin?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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Netflix’s 2026 sequel of A Different World has been going viral because of its leading man, Cornell Young IV, who plays the main character Shaquille Johnson, but who is he? How tall is Cornell Young IV? Where is he from? & How old is he?

The new acting star is actually very new to the world of fame, with this show being his first big role, coming straight from the sports world.

Cornell is new to the acting world, so fans are eager to learn more about him.

Cornell Young IV. Picture: Getty Images

While fans online are drawing comparisons between him and Aaron Pierre because of their similar looks, what is there to know about the heartthrob?

Here are all the details.

How old is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV?

Cornell Young IV. Picture: Instagram via @cytheiv

Cornell was born on February 14th, 2000.

He is 26 years old.

How tall is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV?

Cornell Young iV. Picture: Instagram via @cytheiv

The 26-year-old comes from an athletic background, playing football for most of his life.

He is 6ft 3.

Does Cornell Young IV have a twin?

Cornell Young IV & his twin. Picture: Getty Images

Yes, Cornell does have a twin brother, and his name is David Vann.

The pair stepped out together at the A Different World premiere, and the fans were overwhelmed with the revelation!

They are not identical twins, but do share lots of similarities.

He also has four sisters.

Cornell Young IV. Picture: Getty Images

What is A Different World’s Cornell Young IV’s ethnicity?

The Netflix star is originally from St. Louis, Missouri.

Cornell is African American but also is reportedly mixed with some Native American ancestry.