A Different World Cast: Then and Now 2026 and 1987

1 October 2026, 11:02

A Different World Cast Then and Now 2026 and 1987
A Different World Cast Then and Now 2026 and 1987. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a brand-new reboot of A Different World, the sitcom that introduced the world to Jasmine Guy, Lisa Bonet, and Jada Pinkett Smith. New cast members Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV are stealing the spotlight. So who is in the 2026 cast? & How are all the characters related?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Different World has been reimagined with a brand-new cast in Netflix’s 2026 sequel, with new cast members Cornell Young IV and Alijah Kai getting people's attention, but alongside Lisa Bonet and Jasmine Guy – who was in the original A Different World cast? & Who is in the 2026 cast?

The show is a cult classic, originally being released in 1987, becoming one of the most prominent TV depictions of Black College life in the US.

It tackles everything from romance and comedy to covering deeper topics like racism.

A Different World 2026
A Different World 2026. Picture: Netflix

The sequel to A Different World features some of the OG cast members reprising their original roles, as well as the new cast members being introduced as relatives of the old characters.

The new series has been going viral on social media, so who are the cast members of the 2026 version? & How do they connect with the old cast?

Here is the full cast.

The family relations in A Different World cast & characters

1987 - Kadeem Kardison as Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert > Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne (daughter)

Deborah Wayne
Deborah Wayne. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson > Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson (Son)

Shaquille Johnson
Shaquille Johnson. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Lou Myers as Vernon Gaines > Famedica Ward as Nellie Gaines (Granddaughter)

Nellie Gaines
Nellie Gaines. Picture: Netflix & Getty

1987 Charnele Brown as Dr. Kimberly Resse > Raven Goodwin as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer (Daughter)

Dr. Brooklyn Boyer
Dr. Brooklyn Boyer. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Lisa Bonet as Denise Kendall > Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington (Son)

Ellington
Ellington. Picture: Netflix

New cast/characters of A Different World

Alijah Kai →Rashida Duvall

Alijah Kai
Alijah Kai. Picture: Netflix

Jordan Aaron Hall > Amir Rodale

Amir Rodale
Amir Rodale. Picture: Netflix

Kennedi Reece > Hazel Henry

Hazel Henry
Hazel Henry. Picture: Netflix

Chibuikem Uche > Kojo Achebe

Kojo Achebe
Kojo Achebe. Picture: Netflix

OG Returning cast members of A Different World

Cree Summer → Freddie Brooks

Freddie Brooks
Freddie Brooks. Picture: Netflix

Dawnn Lewis → Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor
Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor. Picture: Netflix

Glynn Turman → Colonel Bradford Taylor

Colonel Bradford Taylor
Colonel Bradford Taylor. Picture: Netflix

Jada Pinkett Smith → Lena James

Jada Pinkett Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith. Picture: Netflix

Subscribe to Capital Plus here

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend?

Quavo reveals 'secret' daughter & son: Who is his baby mother & girlfriend?

Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Capital XTRA Black History Month 2026: On-air schedule & specials

Beyonce billionaire: What is her net worth & how did she reach billionaire status?

Beyonce billionaire: What is her net worth & how did she reach billionaire status?

Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years

Migos members, Quavo & Offset reunite for the first time in 5 years

Trending

Rihanna children: The names and ages of her kids with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna: How many kids she has, their names & ages

Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa

Coi Leray dating history: From Trippie Redd to Pressa

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to rumoured boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B dating history: from ex-husband Offset to baby daddy Stefon Diggs

Cardi B

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?

Celebrity Traitors Season 2: Who is in the lineup? & When does it start?

Are Raye & Michael B. Jordan dating?

Are Raye & Michael B. Jordan dating?

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working