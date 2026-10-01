A Different World Cast: Then and Now 2026 and 1987

A Different World Cast Then and Now 2026 and 1987. Picture: Netflix

Netflix has just dropped a brand-new reboot of A Different World, the sitcom that introduced the world to Jasmine Guy, Lisa Bonet, and Jada Pinkett Smith. New cast members Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV are stealing the spotlight. So who is in the 2026 cast? & How are all the characters related?

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A Different World has been reimagined with a brand-new cast in Netflix’s 2026 sequel, with new cast members Cornell Young IV and Alijah Kai getting people's attention, but alongside Lisa Bonet and Jasmine Guy – who was in the original A Different World cast? & Who is in the 2026 cast?

The show is a cult classic, originally being released in 1987, becoming one of the most prominent TV depictions of Black College life in the US.

It tackles everything from romance and comedy to covering deeper topics like racism.

A Different World 2026. Picture: Netflix

The sequel to A Different World features some of the OG cast members reprising their original roles, as well as the new cast members being introduced as relatives of the old characters.

The new series has been going viral on social media, so who are the cast members of the 2026 version? & How do they connect with the old cast?

Here is the full cast.

The family relations in A Different World cast & characters

1987 - Kadeem Kardison as Dwayne Wayne, Jasmine Guy as Whitley Gilbert > Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah Wayne (daughter)

Deborah Wayne. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Darryl M. Bell as Ron Johnson > Cornell Young IV as Shaquille Johnson (Son)

Shaquille Johnson. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Lou Myers as Vernon Gaines > Famedica Ward as Nellie Gaines (Granddaughter)

Nellie Gaines. Picture: Netflix & Getty

1987 Charnele Brown as Dr. Kimberly Resse > Raven Goodwin as Dr. Brooklyn Boyer (Daughter)

Dr. Brooklyn Boyer. Picture: Netflix

1987 – Lisa Bonet as Denise Kendall > Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington (Son)

Ellington. Picture: Netflix

New cast/characters of A Different World

Alijah Kai →Rashida Duvall

Alijah Kai. Picture: Netflix

Jordan Aaron Hall > Amir Rodale

Amir Rodale. Picture: Netflix

Kennedi Reece > Hazel Henry

Hazel Henry. Picture: Netflix

Chibuikem Uche > Kojo Achebe

Kojo Achebe. Picture: Netflix

OG Returning cast members of A Different World

Cree Summer → Freddie Brooks

Freddie Brooks. Picture: Netflix

Dawnn Lewis → Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor

Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor. Picture: Netflix

Glynn Turman → Colonel Bradford Taylor

Colonel Bradford Taylor. Picture: Netflix

Jada Pinkett Smith → Lena James