A Different World Cast: Then and Now 2026 and 1987
1 October 2026, 11:02
Netflix has just dropped a brand-new reboot of A Different World, the sitcom that introduced the world to Jasmine Guy, Lisa Bonet, and Jada Pinkett Smith. New cast members Chibuikem Uche, Cornell Young IV are stealing the spotlight. So who is in the 2026 cast? & How are all the characters related?
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A Different World has been reimagined with a brand-new cast in Netflix’s 2026 sequel, with new cast members Cornell Young IV and Alijah Kai getting people's attention, but alongside Lisa Bonet and Jasmine Guy – who was in the original A Different World cast? & Who is in the 2026 cast?
The show is a cult classic, originally being released in 1987, becoming one of the most prominent TV depictions of Black College life in the US.
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It tackles everything from romance and comedy to covering deeper topics like racism.
The sequel to A Different World features some of the OG cast members reprising their original roles, as well as the new cast members being introduced as relatives of the old characters.
The new series has been going viral on social media, so who are the cast members of the 2026 version? & How do they connect with the old cast?
Here is the full cast.