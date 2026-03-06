Is 50 Cent releasing a T.I. documentary?
6 March 2026, 12:18
50 Cent and T.I. have been engaged in heated beef, with T.I. dropping numerous diss tracks, following 50’s shots at Tiny Harris and King. But 50 has now teased a potential documentary about T.I. and his wife. Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
50 Cent has teased a documentary release about T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, following in from the rapper's heated beef.
T.I. and 50 Cent are the latest rappers in the hip-hop scene to throw shots at each other, after an alleged disagreement about a Verzuz battle.
- Why is Stefon Diggs being released from New England Patriots team? Stats and contract explained
- How many times was 50 Cent shot?
- 50 Cent & T.I. beef: What are their net worths?
The Atlanta rapper has accused the 50-year-old of previously agreeing to a Verzuz battle, where they would have gone song-for-song, and then publicly clowning him once he announced it, pretending to act confused.
The New Yorker even went on to post unflattering images of the 49-year-old’s wife, Tiny, and son King.
T.I. then went on to drop a total of four diss-tracks, one after the other, coming for 50’s appearance, character, and late mother.
While the ‘Candy Shop’ seemingly went quiet, with no official diss track being dropped, he has now hinted at taking the feud even higher by releasing a documentary about the ‘Live Your Life’ rapper’s alleged criminal past.
Sharing on his Instagram, in a since-deleted post, 50 revealed his plans for a ‘Surviving T.I. & Tiny’ documentary.
In the caption, he wrote: “Remember how quiet I got before the …doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour, they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.”
It seems that 50 is alluding to a few alleged cases of sexual assault that never went to trial and were dismissed in court.
While the post has since been removed, it could suggest he was just trolling, but the fans are still wondering if the documentary will come to light.
This comes after T.I. spoke in his first interview since the start of the feud and said: “Ultimately, all of the quietness that we’re witnessing right now, from dude [50 Cent], what would have happened if that quietness was practiced at the beginning…absolutely nothing! We wouldn’t be here.”