50 Cent & T.I. beef: What are their net worths?

50 Cent and T.I.'s beef has been exploding online recently, with 50 coming for T.I.’s wife Tiny Harris, and the other rapper dropping a diss track ‘The Right One’ – but how much are each of the rappers worth? What are their net worths? Here are all the details.

50 Cent & T.I. have been engaged in a heated beef involving T.I.’s wife Tiny Harris and son King, it being the latest feud in the hip-hop world – but, what are their net worths?

The rappers have been coming at each other in a brutal back-and-forth, sprouting from a Verzuz battle that never reached fruition.

50 posted some AI-generated memes poking fun at the appearance of T.I.’s wife and son, Tiny Harris and King, and they didn’t take kindly to it.

Both King and the ‘Live Your Life’ rapper responded with scathing responses, the Atlanta rapper dropping his diss-track ‘The Right One’, coming for the rapper’s appearacne and late mother.

While the beef feels like it has come out of nowhere for lots of fans, some have traced their distaste for one another back to 2006, when they used to throw indirects at each other in interviews.

However, it was thought the beef had been squashed until now.

With 50 Cent being a legend of New York and T.I. being the so-called ‘King of the South’, fans are now asking who is worth more.

What are 50 Cent and T.I.’s net worths?

50 Cent is a legend in the game, selling over 30 million albums worldwide, 19 billion streams on Spotify, and even branching into the world of acting.

He has even ventured into the business world, having a spirit company, clothing lines, and more.

The ‘Hate It or Love It’ artist is estimated to be worth around $150 million (£111 million).

T.I., on the other hand, is also hugely successful with over 8 billion streams on Spotify and collaborating with the likes of Drake, Usher, and Justin Timberlake.

He is estimated to be worth around $30 million (£22 million).