50 Cent vs T.I. beef: Why they’re beefing, diss track & all the details so far

50 Cent and T.I. have been going at it in an online feud where T.I.’s wife, Tiny Harris, has been dragged into it. Now, the Atlanta rapper has dropped a brand-new diss track called ‘The Right One’. So, why are they beefing? & what is a Verzuz battle? Here are all the details.

50 Cent and T.I. are two of the most well-known rappers in the hip-hop scene; their recent beef has shrouded their success, with T.I. dropping a pointed diss-track at the Internet troll.

The beef first began way back in 2006, when both rappers were debatably at their peak. While it never kicked off, there were definite signs of them not liking each other.

50 was the star of G-Unit, and T.I. was the self-proclaimed ‘King of the South’, the tension began to appear in a competitive way, and sneak disses.

This came in the form of them slyly dissing each other in interviews; this seemed to be resolved with a private settling of the beef, until more recently.

Apparently, the pair of rappers were supposed to face off in an iconic Verzuz battle, where artists perform side-by-side and put their hits to the test.T.I. explained how they seemingly were off to a great start with organising the battle, 50 keen.

He said: “It was really about celebrating each other’s catalog.”

The ‘Hate It or Love It’ artist then supposedly backed out of the event, providing no reason, acting confused in public when asked about it.

T.I. said: “It’s like, f**k all of it. Now, I question your character. N***a, just say you don’t want to do it.”

The 45-year-old seemed to have organised to announce his interest in the Verzuz first and then 50, second, however when he shared the news, 50 pretended not to know what he was talking about and began trolling him.

50 has since taken to his social media to share some targeted posts towards the ‘Live Your Life’ artist’s family, particularly his wife Tiny Harris and son King Harris

King has gone back and forth online with some scathing remarks about the 50-year-old rapper’s late mother.

And now, to respond to himself T.I. released his diss track ‘The Right One’ previously, previewing a second track, ‘War’.

In the songs, the Atlanta rapper comes for 50’s trolling nature, accusing him of doing more harm than good, his appearance, and comes for his baby mother, Daphne Joy.

Here are the full lyrics.

Full lyrics to T.I.’s diss-track to 50 Cent, ‘The Right One’

[Intro]

Cook up, Lil Kaleab

This the—

Ayy—

Ayy, this the n***a y'all scared of, man?

Man, f**k this LEGO head-ass n***a, man

Ain't nobody scared of this f**k n***a, man (King!)

[Chorus]

Okay, they finally got the right one

Roll somethin', light one

That's alright dunn

We'll have him 'fore the night come

I don't like g**s

I'll walk up on him, k***e somethin'

Think he Tyson, n***a you ain't tough as my son

Ain't no fear here

B***h, I'm a king and you a duck

You got no peer here

But smoke? You'll get your fair share

You wouldn't dare stare me in the eyes

And move your d**k suckers

Say that s**t you say with your thumb

Boy, you's a big sucker

[Verse 1]

To me, you just a small man in a big shell

B***h-made-a*s n***a need pigtails

You take no issue with them White boys

It's only our people that you find to be an eyesore, huh?

Duckin' smoke, he won't even stand up for his legacy

I guess it's 'cause he see ain't s**t to fight for

Hey, listen, mayne, this s**t ain't gon' go how you think it is (Nah)

Down here, we'll strip you out that s**t

Leave you with rabbit ears

And you ain't the only one was grimy 'fore you had a deal

You think you special, end up somewhere pushin' daffodils

N***a, you got less talent

You're less attractive, more average

You ain't got more motion, you're just movin' where it's less traffic

You moved out way rappin' and they gave you the DMX package

You ain't that savage, n***a, you 5-0, dispatcher

Ol' tender d**k n***a all mad 'cause Puff let your b***h have it

Gave her tartar sauce and mustard like a fish sammich

And goddammit, if this n***a want drama, I'm Knots Landing

Once it's up, I'm not landin'

Truces is outlandish

'Cause you're not that n***a and you're not that rich

Tryna stunt on everybody with them White folks' s**t

[Verse 2]

Ayy, say boo-boo

Bring your b***h-a*s outside and play in the street

You ain't no mother*****n' gangster, you just prey on the weak

Man, all you do is talk s**t and hope it stay on the net

Play detective, catchin' killers on some police s**t

Grown men makin' memes, that's a weird-a*s flex

Kick a n***a while they down, you a sucker for that

Havin' a moment, hate to let this n***a inch in my life

But I'll give his a*s a case to solve bout him mentionin' my wife (Bankhead!)

You hate women, guess that's why you can't keep one

You can't love 'em, 'cause from your mama you received none

Oh no, you'd rather set fires to houses with babies in 'em

I got paperwork from n****s in prison, your name is in 'em

"Peter Parker journalism," he sayin', I guess I'm Venom

Morals won't break or bend him

New Yorkers, you gon' defend him?

This your king, huh?

He been a victim from the get-go

Murder Inc. pumped his a*s full of bullet holes

Cam did him like a h** on the radio

Took losses from Rick Ross and Fat Joe (Remember that?)

Jada spanked that baby thinkin' it's sweet

Kanye stood up to him, made his first week a defeat

It always happened

Too much yappin', n*****s slappin' your cheeks

So, what the f**k you think gon' happen out here playin' with me?

You got the right one (King!)