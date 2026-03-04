How many times was 50 Cent shot?

Picture: Getty Images

50 Cent is known for his hits ‘In Da Club’ and his album ‘The Massacre’, as well as his documentary and of course his beef with rappers like T.I. and Ja Rule. But who shot 50 Cent? Is 50 Cent alive? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is known for his legendary album ‘The Massacre’ and for being a notorious Internet troll, starting beef with T.I. – but who shot 50 Cent? And how many times?

The rapper has always been transparent about his tricky upbringing, his mother dying whilst he was just 8 years old.

Growing up with his grandparents in South Jamaica, Queens, he eventually became the 50 Cent that we know today, but it wasn’t an easy route.

When he was 24 years old, the ‘Hate It or Love It’ artist was almost killed in a near-fatal shooting, it being one of his most life-altering experiences.

He was originally signed to Columbia Records in 1999, the year before the near-death experience. This was meant to be his big break, but because of the incident, they dropped him.

Speaking about the shooting back in 2025 and how it changed his debut, he said: "It shifted my concept. My first album concept was 'Power of a Dollar,' and then I went to 'Get Rich or Die Tryin',' the stakes just got higher.”

But how many times was he shot? And by whom?

Here are all the details.

How many times was 50 Cent shot & by who?

The 50-year-old was sitting on his grandparents' porch in May 2000, in Queens, New York.

50 was ambushed and shot a total of nine times, getting him in the hand, arm, hip, legs, chest, and face.

He survived, but the incident halted his debut as an artist, as he needed around 13 days in hospital, and relearned how to walk.

To this day, he still has a bullet fragment lodged in his tongue, which he showed celebrity guests when he appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

The shooting is depicted in the 2005 film Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which is considered a loose biographical film.

The shooter, on the other hand, was identified by 50 as a low-level drug dealer, Darryl ‘Hommo’ Baum, who died soon after.

Police then uncovered a plot from gang leader, Kenneth ‘Supreme’ McGriff, who was also involved in the murder of Eric ‘E-Moneybags’ Smith, for which he later served life in prison.

Kenneth was never charged concerning 50’s shooting, though, as it was all alleged and there wasn’t enough evidence.

50 has since said: “I’ve seen people go in to the hospital under circumstances that were way less intense, and not come out…you have some moments where you get a little closer connection to your higher power because you kind of don’t have an answer as to why.”