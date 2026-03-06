Inside 50 Cent’s dating history: From Chelsea Handler to baby mum Daphne Joy
6 March 2026, 17:35
50 Cent is known for his hits like ’21 Questions’ and ‘In Da Club’ as well as his beef with various rappers like T.I.. But do you know who his ex-girlfriends are? Who is Daphne Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son? Here are all the details.
Listen to this article
50 Cent is one of the most legendary names in hip-hop, with songs like ‘In Da Club’ and ’21 Questions’ and ‘Best Friend’, but who has he dated whilst in the public eye?
The rapper has some very familiar ex-girlfriends.
- Is 50 Cent releasing a T.I. documentary?
- 50 Cent & T.I. beef: What are their net worths?
- How many times was 50 Cent shot?
The rapper has two kids of his own, though he keeps his family life private; he does have a few known relationships.
Known for being active on social media, the ‘Hate It or Love It’ rapper rarely lets fans into his own personal life.
Both of his sons are from two relationships, but here’s a look at his dating history.
-
50 Cent & Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines (2019-2024)
50 Cent’s most recent relationship was with model Jamira Haines, who is famously 20 years younger than the rapper.
In 2023, it was thought the couple could have been engaged after she showed a video wearing a ring.
The supposed reason for the split was triggered by her asking for $10,000, and him finding it unacceptable.
50 has repeatedly mentioned that money in relationships is a huge influencing factor, and he never wants it to be the centre of a relationship.
-
50 Cent & Tattedup Holly (2013-2015)
This relationship is shrouded in controversy, with their breakup involving allegations of abuse from Holly.
50 later publicly apologised to her.
More recently, when her name was brought up in a fallout with Ja Rule, she commented on her ex for the first time since, and suggested that she had since forgiven 50.
She wrote: “I have no desire to speak badly about anyone I wish everyone peace, success, and continued growth in life.”
-
50 Cent & Daphne Joy (2011-2012)
Daphne Joy is the rapper’s second baby mum; the two share their son, Sire, who was born in 2012.
She is also an actress and 11 years younger than the rapper, but their relationship wasn’t the best.
A year after the birth of his second son, he faced three years' probation for charges of vandalism and domestic violence against the model.
While they did reach a period of calm, this exploded again in 2024 with a public custody battle, 50 wanting sole custody of Sire.
Daphne accused him of being abusive, and he continues to post on social media referencing his baby mum.
-
50 Cent & Chelsea Handler (2010)
This was a brief fling for both stars, which came after 50’s appearance on Chelsea Lately, her talk show.
She is known to have spoken about their relationship; however, they aren’t thought to have ended on the best of terms.
With some reports suggesting the pair split because of unresolved feelings from Ciara, the rap star’s previous girlfriend.
-
50 Cent & Ciara (2007-2010)
Probably the rapper's most famous relationship was with none other than the RnB icon Ciara.
The pair had an on-and-off-again relationship for three years, even collaborating on their song ‘Can’t Leave ‘Em Alone’.
Ciara hasn’t spoken much about their time together, but she did open up about the romance being built on friendship.
Speaking back in 2023, she said: “I’ve always said we were like best friends. We were always best friends.”
However, after that, she suggested that they were no longer friends following the split.
-
50 Cent & Joy Bryant (2005-2006)
50 Cent dated for 2 years, following sharing the screen in the rapper's iconic biographical film, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
They had on-screen chemistry that they took to real life, although it didn’t last long.
-
50 Cent & Meagen Good (2002-2003)
50 Cent and Meagan Good had a brief relationship around the same time they were both at the peak of their stardom.
Meagan was an actress at the time, and she even starred in his ‘21 Questions’ music video.
They broke up, but the model spoke highly of him even after the split.
-
50 Cent & Shaniqua Tompkins (1994-1998)
This is 50 Cent’s earliest known relationship, and perhaps his most explosive.
The pair started dating before his fame, his debut album coming out in 2003.
Shaniqua is the rapper’s first baby mother, giving him his first son, Marquise Jackson.
However, this relationship is more well-known for its fallout, the ex-couple having an explosive custody battle.
The couple fell out so badly that it impacted 50’s relationship with his son Marquise, who is estranged to this day.