Who is 21 Savage’s wife & how many kids do they have? Picture: Getty Images

21 Savage’s girlfriend has gone public with his girlfriend, Latto, but is he married? Who is his wife? And are reports of divorce true? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

21 Savage’s girlfriend, Latto, confirmed their relationship in September 2025, but the rapper is also said to have a wife.

The ‘No Heart’ rapper was exposed back in 2019 for being British and was arrested by ICE for overstaying his visa.

21 hadn’t actually performed outside of the US up until he got his green card in 2023, which is interesting considering his global fanbase by that point.

It was reported in 2020 that he got married to qualify for a green card – but is this true?

Here is everything we know.

Who is 21 Savage’s wife?

21 Savage is reportedly married to one of his baby mums, Keyanna Joseph.

They got married in 2020, shortly after his arrest, which is why some fans speculated the marriage may be ‘business only’.

Their relationship has been kept very discreet; however, it is thought that they are childhood sweethearts.

However, the London-born rapper has been linked to his current girlfriend Latto since 2020.

It has since been reported that his wife had filed for divorce back in 2023, following increased speculation about the ‘Big Mama’ rapper and her husband; however, this is unclear.

On one of Keyanna’s recent Instagram posts, where she celebrated her 32nd birthday, some fans believed the shadowy figure taking the photo was 21; however, this is just speculation.



This would suggest that perhaps the couple is still married.

How many kids does 21 Savage have?

In total, the ‘A lot’ rapper has three children.

He has two sons, Kamari (11) and Ashaad (9), both believed to be the children shared with Keyanna.

His daughter, Rhian (9), was born in the same year as Ashaad, meaning there is one mysterious baby mum that the rapper has not made public.

Keyanna posts her boys proudly; the boys are clearly very loved by both parents.21 pops out with his kids quite often, showing them off.

As of October 2025, there are rumors that and Latto were pregnant, following a performance where it looked like she had a bump; however, she has denied this story.