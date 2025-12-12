21 Savage: Where was he born, is he from the UK & what’s his age & net worth

21 Savage is often in headlines with his girlfriend, Latto, but he has also released his newest album, ‘WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?’. But where is he from? What is his net worth? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

21 Savage and Latto are one of hip-hop’s hottest couples, recently dropping their track ‘Pop It’ referencing their secretive relationship, but the British rapper often confuses fans with where he is from.

The 'a lot’ rapper has been one of the most popular voices of US rap for the past decade, often recognised for his work with the Canadian G.O.A.T. Drake.

He is often caught up in a mysterious drama between his girlfriend Latto and his suspected wife, Keyanna Joseph.

The rapper’s latest album, ‘WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?’ is his first release since early 2024, and the fans are pleased.

But what details are not really known about the rapper?

Here is all the information.

Where was 21 Savage from? & Is 21 Savage from the UK?

The birthplace of 21 Savage is probably his most reported news story, causing quite a stir back in 2019.

The ‘redrum’ rapper was detained by ICE, following a visa issue which revealed that he wasn't actually American, as he originally presented.

Despite growing up and living the majority of his life in Atlanta, Georgia, he was actually born in London.

His family made the move to the US when he was 7 years old, on a short-stay visa that was never renewed.

21 actually never performed outside of the US until 2023, taking to the stage with Drake in Toronto.

This is what caused his near-deportation, but he has managed to obtain permanent status in the US.

How old is 21 Savage?

21 Savage is somewhat of an ambiguous character, his age especially.

His birthday is October 22nd, 1992, making him 33 years old.

Meanwhile, Latto is 26.

What is 21 Savage’s net worth?

The rapper has accumulated a respectable net worth after being on the scene since 2013.

He makes the majority of his income from his regular album releases and touring.

21 is estimated to be worth over $16 million (£11.9 million)