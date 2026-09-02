21 Savage breaks silence on fatherhood after welcoming child with Latto

2 September 2026, 12:29

21 Savage Breaks Silence on fatherhood after welcoming child With Latto
21 Savage Breaks Silence on fatherhood after welcoming child With Latto. Picture: Getty Images & Paper

21 Savage opened up for the very first time about his relationship with girlfriend and baby mama, Latto, on an appearance on Netflix’s The Pete Davidson Show, as well as growing up in London. So where is 21 Savage from? & What did he say about Latto?

By Shanai Dunglinson

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21 Savage has spoken on his relationship with Latto, for one of the first times, talking about raising their first child together, whilst the rapper has three other kids from previous relationships.

The ‘No Heart’ rapper is well-known for keeping his private life under wraps, supposedly dating the ‘Big Mama’ artist from as early as 2020; the couple only confirmed in 2025.

While there were rumours suggesting 21 was married to Keyanna Joseph, with some overlap with Latto, the ‘Brokey’ artist shut that speculation down in August, dismissing the idea.

21 Savage & Latto
21 Savage & Latto. Picture: Getty Images

Latto said: “I let y'all be loud and wrong for too long. I ain't f***ing no married man, b***h."

It wasn’t until March 2026 that the couple gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl whose name is yet to be revealed.

But now, in a rare break of silence, 21 has spoken on raising the baby girl with his girlfriend and how it differs from his other three children.

Speaking on The Pete Davidson Show, he said: “My first 3, I was younger, running around in the street. It was different.”

He continued: “Now, I’m in the house, I’m with the baby all night, making her bottles, changing her diapers. It’s kinda like a different bond type s**t.”

Despite the lack of being around his youngest children, Kamari, Ashaad, Rhian and Dion, the blended family seems to foster an amicable relationship, all three baby mums pictured together.

The 33-year-old also opened up about growing up in London, sharing rare insight into his childhood, sharing a story about being bullied for his British accent when he first moved to Atlanta.

21 said: “I got in a fight on the first day of school. On God. They used to tease me. I get on the bus or whatever, they start talking to me. So they’re making fun of me on the way to school. So we get on the bus to go home, they making fun of me on the way home.”

Pregnant Latto
Pregnant Latto. Picture: Instagram via @latto

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