21 Savage ‘confirms’ Latto relationship amid pregnancy

21 Savage ‘confirms’ Latto relationship amid pregnancy. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

21 Savage and Latto have been long-rumoured boyfriend and girlfriend, despite the rapper having an alleged wife, Keyanna Joseph. Latto shared she was pregnant & the rapper seems to have confirmed he is the father. But is 21 Savage married? & Who is Latto’s baby daddy? Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

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21 Savage and Latto have been a long-standing rumoured couple, and with the recent baby announcement, 21 seems to have confirmed that he is the baby daddy in a post where he shared the rapper’s pregnant belly.

The rapper has always done a very good job at keeping his private life private, already having three children who are kept out of the limelight.

On March 20th, the ‘Big Mama’ artist shared the secret that she was pregnant with her first child, and teased that 21 was the father, showing just his tatted hands in a behind-the-scenes look at her new music video ‘Business & Personal’.

21 Savage & Latto. Picture: Getty Images and Instagram via @latto

While the couple have been rumoured to have been dating since as early as 2020, they have never been public, Latto only confirming that he was her mystery man in September 2025.

In a street interview, when asked about the ‘No Heart’ rapper, she said: “My man, my man, my man, my man."

But now, 21 seems to have finally put the rumours to bed for the first time, recognising Latto in his first-ever social media post about her.

21 Savage. Picture: Getty Images

Sharing her recent front cover on Paper magazine to his 20 million followers, the 27-year-old showed off her growing bump.

He captioned the post: “Big Mama, not the little one.”

This is the first time the 33-year-old has insinuated himself as the baby daddy to the incoming child.

21 Savage's post about Latto. Picture: Getty Images and instagram via @21savage

Whilst not a direct statement, he is definitely teasing the fans after his recent appearance in her music video, where his tattooed hands were the only things visible.

The rapper is supposedly married to one of his baby mammas, Keyanna Joseph. It is not known if they are still a couple.

Keyanna even allegedly liked Latto’s pregnancy announcement, suggesting she is happy for the supposed couple.

Latto & Keyanna Joseph. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram via @keyanna_nukee

As fans await a photo of the little family all together, they are sure this recent post from 21 is the confirmation they have been waiting for.

One fan commented: “Yeah they popping out together for the gender reveal or baby shower one of the two 🙃.”

Another said: “Alright nowwwww we getting somewhereeeeeee.”