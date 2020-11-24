21 Savage mourns brother after he was 'stabbed to death' in London

21 Savage mourns brother after he was 'stabbed to death' in London. Picture: Getty

Rapper 21 Savage has paid tribute to his younger brother, Terrell Davis, after he was fatally stabbed in South London.

21 Savage has mourned his younger brother after he was stabbed to death in South London on Sunday night (Nov 22).

Terrell Davis, a 27-year-old rapper known as TM1way, was killed in Brixton while taking shopping to his grandmother, according to reports. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Terrell Davis, a 27-year-old rapper known as TM1way, was killed in Brixton, South London. Picture: YouTube

21 Savage – real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – and Terrell have the same father, Kevin Emmons.

The 28-year-old London-born rapper took to Instagram to pay tribute to his brother Instagram on Monday night, writing: "Can't believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back."

Terrell and 21 Savage's sister, Kyra Davis, also shared an emotional tribute on Instagram last night.

She wrote: "I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces."I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell."

According to the MailOnline, Terrrell got stabbed by an old friend, after they had an argument.

The source from the publication said 21 Savage will "be devastated, however, the whole family are."

The source added: "Terrell was a good guy, he used to live on the estate but had moved away."

A police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2."

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene."

21 Savage was born in Plaistow, London. Picture: Getty

"The man's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers."No arrests have been made at this stage."

" A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires."

We're sending well wishes to 21 Savage and Terrell Davis loved ones during this time.