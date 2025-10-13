Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025: Tickets, line-up & venue info

Capital XTRA Comedy Club is back! Picture: Global

Here's all the info you need to know about the Capital XTRA Comedy Club taking place in November 2025, including date, time, venue & how to get tickets.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Capital XTRA Comedy Club is back for another round of laughs this November!

Join us for an unmissable night of entertainment featuring an outstanding line-up of comedians, all for an incredible cause!

The Capital XTRA Comedy Club is back with Andrew Mensah hosting the night of comedy.

The event is supporting our charity, profits raised from this event will be donated to Capital XTRA’s Make Some Noise.

Here’s all the details, including line-up, tickets, and date.

Ticket Terms & Conditions here.

Capital XTRA Comedy Club. Picture: Global

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 line up:

Hosted by Capital XTRA’s Andrew Mensah and five incredible comedians!

Gbemi Oladipo

Jack Skipper

Eshaan Akbar

Blank Peng

Prince Abdi

Andrew Mensah

Andrew Mensah. Picture: Global

Andrew Mensah co-hosts Sky’s Fantasy Football and Welcome to the Weekend in the Premier League, as well as being a Capital XTRA Breakfast voice.

On stage, he’s supported Ricky Gervais with his sharp wit and crowd work.

Gbemi Oladipo

Gbemi Oladipo. Picture: Press Release

Gbemi Oladipo is a fast-rising UK comic, with credits on Sky One’s Fantasy Football League and stage appearances at The Comedy Store and Top Secret Comedy.

He’s even supported Mo Gilligan at London’s O2 Arena.

Jack Skipper

Jack Skipper. Picture: Press Release

South London’s Jack Skipper went from carpet fitter to viral comedy star, with tens of millions of views online and a critically acclaimed Edinburgh debut Skint.

He’s also supported Michael McIntyre and Russell Kane on tour.

Eshaan Akbar

Eshaan Akbar. Picture: Press Release

Eshaan Akbar is a comedian and podcaster seen on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week and QI, with a role in Netflix’s Sex Education.

He hosts But Where Are You Really From? and has toured with stars including Micky Flanagan and Dane Baptiste.

Blank Peng

Blank Peng. Picture: Press Release

Blank Peng is breaking barriers as the first female winner of the Top Secret Comedy Gong, also winning King Gong and Rising Star.

A finalist in major new act competitions, she’s fast becoming one to watch.

Prince Abdi

Prince Abdi. Picture: Press Release

Prince Abdi was a primary school teacher and turned his talents to comedy!

His television appearances include Comedy Central’s The World Stands Up, Laughter Shock, ITV’s FHM Stand Up Hero, The Wall, Channel 4 Presents, Diary of a Bad Man, and HBO.

Throughout his career, Prince has also toured and performed alongside renowned comedians such as Michael McIntyre, Jack Whitehall, Trevor Noah, Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Jeff Ross.

He also featured as part of the British Muslim Comedy series after releasing a short film titled My First Fast, recounting his first experience of fasting at the age of seven.

Capital XTRA Comedy Club. Picture: Global

How to get tickets

Tickets are on sale now - get your tickets here!

Capital XTRA Comedy Club 2025 Date & Venue:

Date: Thursday 6th November 2025

Venue: Underbelly Boulevard Soho, 6 Walker’s Court, London, W1F 0BT

Doors: 6pm, Show 7:30pm, Last Entry 7:30pm End approx. 10pm (doors close: 7:30pm)

Age Policy: Strictly 18+, physical photo I.D required (digital I.D will not be accepted)

Accessibility Access: If you have any accessibility requirements, please email events@capitalxtra.com with supporting documentation at least 48 hours prior to attending the venue. There is lift access to the theatre and accessible toilets on the first and second floors of the venue.

Travel:

Underbelly Boulevard Soho is very well connected to transport links

Leicester Square Station approx. 8 minutesPiccadilly Circus Underground Station approx. 7 minutes

Tottenham Court Road Station approx. 8 minutes



Charing Cross Sation approx. 15 mins

Venue Information: https://underbellyboulevard.com/your-visit