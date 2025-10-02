The 10 best movies and TV shows to help you celebrate Black History Month

Picture: Global and imdb

Black History Month is taking over Capital XTRA this October, and we want to give you some of our very own recommendations of what to be watching, the films and TV shows that have defined an era and are important to the culture. Here are all the details.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Black History Month returns again this October, and we are celebrating loud and proud over here on Capital XTRA, with a jam-packed schedule full of celebrity interviews and deep dives into the history.

But, other than tuning in, this month is a good month to reflect on some of the best films and television shows that celebrate black culture and feel influential.

So, here is a complete list of some of the best content for you to watch to recognise the talents of some of the best Black creatives.Here is your rundown.

Get Out (2017)

Available to watch on Netflix UK.

An iconic film that covers the complexities of police brutality in the US, starring the British actor Daniel Kaluuya in his breakout role.

This movie is a staple for the impact it had, bringing such a complex and vulnerable issue to a mainstream audience in a psychological thriller that stays with you.

The director, Jordan Peele, went on to make some more notable films, including Us and Nope.

Get Out Official Trailer 1 (2017) - Daniel Kaluuya Movie

The Wiz (1978)

Available on Amazon Prime.

Starring the humongous names of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Richard Pryor, this movie stars an all-Black cast in a spin-off to the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Set in New York, this musical is full of energy, character and is an integral part of Black culture.

This film broke ground for all-Black casts everywhere.

The Wiz | "Ease On Down the Road" Performed by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

Queen & Slim (2019)

Available on Amazon Prime.

This is another emotional piece on the American issue of police brutality, also starring the iconic Daniel Kaluuya.

It is a beautiful film taking the viewer through the deep South of America, showing iconic locations like New Orleans and Mississippi.

It is a romantic story mixed with a complex reality.

Queen & Slim. Picture: Netflix

The Color Purple (1985)

Available on Apple TV.

An old classic that stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, as well as being directed by one of the greats, Steven Spielberg.

The Color Purple is a period drama set in the US just before the Civil Rights movement.

Following the coming-of-age story of the main character, Celie, it tackles issues of domestic abuse, poverty, and a lot more.

The Color Purple. Picture: Amazon

Moonlight (2016)

A film that famously beat out La La Land at the Oscars for Best Picture, in that awkward moment.

This film is so much more than its viral clip.

Moonlight follows the journey of the main character, Chiron, through three stages of his life: childhood, adolescence, and early adult life.It also navigates the theme of homosexuality.

In a truly gorgeous movie with a fantastic soundtrack, it takes such a moving story and puts it on the big screen.

Moonlight | Official Trailer HD | A24

The Woman King (2022)

Available on Amazon Prime.

Starring Viola Davis and John Boyega in a powerful role as an African tribal warrior in the 1820s.

The action movie follows the true story of an all-female warrior regiment that protected the West African Kingdom of Dahomey.

The film was nominated for 2 BAFTA awards.

THE WOMAN KING – Official Trailer (HD)

Insecure (2016-2021)

Available on Now TV.

This is a must-watch, hilarious show with 5 seasons, starring and written by the comedian and actress Issa Rae.

Insecure follows the less heavy aspects of the awkward experiences faced by African-American Women.It is known to be a staple and a very well-done reflection of real-life experiences.

Its first and fifth seasons have a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, a very hard feat!

Insecure. Picture: IMDB

Blacki-ish (2014-2022)

Available on Disney+.

This show has over 8 seasons starring Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.

With a hilarious tone, this sitcom covers a whole lot through the perspective of an upper-class, wealthy Black family navigating through their black identity whilst living in a white neighborhood.

An easy-to-watch comedy that manages to bring up challenges faced by African-Americans in a light-hearted manner.

Black-ish - Trailer

Hidden Figures (2016)

Available on Disney+.

This historical film stars three iconic Black actresses, Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson, and Janelle Monáe.

It follows the real-life story of three black female NASA mathematicians who helped the US get to the Moon first.

In a moving film, this drama shows the realities faced by the women, as well as the impressive nature of their successes.

Hidden Figures. Picture: Amazon

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Available on Netflix.

Crowned as one of the most emotional pieces of cinema ever, this iconic movie stars Will Smith alongside his own son, Jaden Smith, in his first-ever role.

It follows the upsetting life of a homeless salesman who is just trying to provide the best for his son.

Will Smith’s performance got him nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Official Trailer 1 - Will Smith Movie

So, that is your rundown of some of the best films and TV shows to watch during this Black History Month.

Don’t forget to lock in to Capital XTRA to keep the theme of ‘standing firm in power and pride’ alive.