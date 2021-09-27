The ultimate hip-hop Freshers playlist for 2021

27 September 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 11:25

The ultimate hip-hop Freshers playlist for 2021
The ultimate hip-hop Freshers playlist for 2021. Picture: YouTube

Prepare yourself for the new term with these hip-hop party bangers!

Whether you're heading off to university for the very first time or making your way back after summer, Freshers Week is the ultimate party that no student wants to miss.

However you're celebrating the start of the new term, we've collated the best hip-hop and rap tunes to soundtrack your return to uni.

  1. WizKid ft. Tems - Essence

  2. Cardi B - 'Up'

  3. Not3s ft. Young T & Bugsey - 'Boom Bam'

  4. Popcaan ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR - 'Twist & Turn'

  5. Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane - 'Nice To Meet Ya'

  6. MIST ft. Burna Boy - 'Rollin'

  7. The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

  8. DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'Greece'

  9. Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'

  10. AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'

  11. Lil Nas X - 'Sun Goes Down'

If you're about to start your exciting uni journey and want to stay connected to family and friends, giffgaff can help. To find out more about giffgaff’s ‘Student Goodybag’ SIM only offer, PLUS how to win the ultimate student prize bundle head here.

More New Music

See more More New Music

RIhanna at the Paris Fenty Beauty launch

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Rihanna

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 2021 'Certified Lover Boy': release date, songs, tracklist, features & more

Drake

Will J. Cole drop his new album in 2020?

J. Cole new album 'The Off-Season' 2021: tour, songs, tracklist, features & more

J Cole

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2021 so far

The best Hip-Hop songs of 2021 so far

The best R&B songs of 2021 so far

The best R&B songs of 2021 so far

Trending

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: Ja Rule VS Fat Joe, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Kanye West

Musk says the pair are "semi-separated".

Are Elon Musk and Grimes separated?

50 shared his feelings on the challenge

50 Cent has responded to T.I challenging him to a Verzuz battle

50 Cent

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

Who is Joie Chavis? Age, Instagram, career, net worth & more

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez.

The Weeknd dating history: from Bella Hadid to Selena Gomez

The Weeknd