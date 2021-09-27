The ultimate hip-hop Freshers playlist for 2021
27 September 2021, 06:00 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 11:25
Prepare yourself for the new term with these hip-hop party bangers!
Whether you're heading off to university for the very first time or making your way back after summer, Freshers Week is the ultimate party that no student wants to miss.
However you're celebrating the start of the new term, we've collated the best hip-hop and rap tunes to soundtrack your return to uni.
-
WizKid ft. Tems - Essence
-
Cardi B - 'Up'
-
Not3s ft. Young T & Bugsey - 'Boom Bam'
-
Popcaan ft. Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR - 'Twist & Turn'
-
Wes Nelson ft. Yxng Bane - 'Nice To Meet Ya'
-
MIST ft. Burna Boy - 'Rollin'
-
The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'
-
DJ Khaled ft. Drake - 'Greece'
-
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - 'WAP'
-
AJ Tracey - 'Ladbroke Grove'
-
Lil Nas X - 'Sun Goes Down'