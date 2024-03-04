How to Vote for 'Best Fans' Category at The 2024 Global Awards

On Air Now
Here's how to vote for the Best Fan category at The Global Awards 2024.
The Global Awards are back for 2024, and the likes of RAYE, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and More Nominated.
After a sensational year, RAYE leads the nominations for The Global Awards, receiving six nominations across six different categories. International pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo follow, with four nominations each, as do Calvin Harris, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Tate McRae.
Here's how to vote for the 'Best Fans' category at the 2024 Global Awards.
Here are the nominees for 'Best Fans':
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Harry Styles
Ice Spice
Jung Kook
Olivia Rodrigo
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Listeners can vote for the Best Fans category on Global Player now!
Voting for Best Fans Closes at 23.59 on 14th March.
Global Awards Results announced on 22nd March.