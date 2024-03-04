How to Vote for 'Best Fans' Category at The 2024 Global Awards

4 March 2024, 06:00

The Global Awards 2024 are back
The Global Awards 2024 are back.

Here's how to vote for the Best Fan category at The Global Awards 2024.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Global Awards are back for 2024, and the likes of RAYE, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, Dave, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and More Nominated.

After a sensational year, RAYE leads the nominations for The Global Awards, receiving six nominations across six different categories. International pop superstars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo follow, with four nominations each, as do Calvin Harris, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Dave, and Tate McRae.

Here's how to vote for the 'Best Fans' category at the 2024 Global Awards.

Ice Spice is nominated for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024
Ice Spice is nominated for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024.

Here are the nominees for 'Best Fans':

Ariana Grande

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Harry Styles

Ice Spice

Jung Kook

Olivia Rodrigo

RAYE

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Beyoncé is nominated for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024
Beyoncé is nominated for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024.
How to vote for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024
How to vote for Best Fans at The Global Awards 2024.

Listeners can vote for the Best Fans category on Global Player now!

Voting for Best Fans Closes at 23.59 on 14th March.

Global Awards Results announced on 22nd March.

