The Global Awards 2020: Stormzy wins 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award'
5 March 2020, 21:25
South London rapper Stormzy wins the 'Hip Hop or R&B award' at The Global Awards 2020.
Stormzy has won the 'Hip Hop or R&B' award at The Global Awards 2020. The prestigious ceremony takes place on one huge night in London on March 5th at Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo.
The South London rapper is a often referred to as "The King Of Grime" and holds his crown high. Dropping off his most recent album 'Heavy Is The Head' which spawned hits "Vossi Bop", "Crown", "Wiley Flow", "Own It", "Vossi Bop".
-
Who is Stormzy ?
Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. (born 26 July 1993) is a South-London based rapper.
The rapper first emerged into the scene in 2014, where he gained through his Wicked Skengman series of freestyles over classic grime beats.
Stormzy's "Shut Up", which was initially released as a freestyle on YouTube, went viral and peaked number eight on the UK Singles Chart after Stormzy launched a campaign to reach Christmas number one.
Stormzy won Best Grime Act at the 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards. He
The Croydon-based rapper's debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer (2017), was the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart and won British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards.
In 2019, Stormzy achieved his first UK number-one single with "Vossi Bop" and his headline appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival was widely praised.
Stormzy is a symbolic figure and stood firm as he wore a Union Jack stab vest designed by Banksy, in light of the rise in knife crime in London.
Stormzy followed up from the success of his debut album, with Heavy Is the Head, which was released on 13 December 2019.
-
What are Stormzy's biggest songs ?
Stormzy has charted many times with his hits. A few to mention is his song he features on with Ed Sheeran, 'Take Me Back To London', which Peaked at #1.
Stormzy's very own Vossi Bop, Crown,Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. Big For Your Boots. Shut Up peaked at #1 on the Billboard chartsl
Also, Stormzy's song with MoStack 'Shine Girl' and song 'Own It' Featuring Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy charted.
-
What is Stormzy's net worth ?
According to Wealthy Gorilla, Stormzy's net worth is estimated to be roughly $2 million in 2020.
The rapper has won multiple awards during the short life of his career so far.
-
How tall is Stormzy ?
Stormzy is actually 6 feet 5 inches tall, the equivalent of 1.96 m.
The 'Shut Up'' rapper is one of the tallest rappers in the music industry!
-
Who has won the 'Hip Hop or R&B award' previously ?
Stormzy won the 'Hip Hop or R&B' back in 2019 and has stood firm in his stance.
The rapper took way the award again in 2020.