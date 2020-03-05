The Global Awards 2020: Stormzy wins 'Best Hip Hop or R&B Award'

Who is Stormzy ?

Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. (born 26 July 1993) is a South-London based rapper.

The rapper first emerged into the scene in 2014, where he gained through his Wicked Skengman series of freestyles over classic grime beats.

Stormzy headlines Glastonbury in 2019. Picture: Getty

Stormzy's "Shut Up", which was initially released as a freestyle on YouTube, went viral and peaked number eight on the UK Singles Chart after Stormzy launched a campaign to reach Christmas number one.

Stormzy won Best Grime Act at the 2014 and 2015 MOBO Awards. He

The Croydon-based rapper's debut album, Gang Signs & Prayer (2017), was the first grime album to reach number one on the UK Albums Chart and won British Album of the Year at the 2018 Brit Awards.

In 2019, Stormzy achieved his first UK number-one single with "Vossi Bop" and his headline appearance at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival was widely praised.

Stormzy is a symbolic figure and stood firm as he wore a Union Jack stab vest designed by Banksy, in light of the rise in knife crime in London.

Stormzy followed up from the success of his debut album, with Heavy Is the Head, which was released on 13 December 2019.