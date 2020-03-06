The Global Awards 2020: Aitch, Stormzy and more highlights

Global Awards 2020 highlights with Aitch and Stormzy. Picture: PA

Aitch, KSI and Young T & Bugsey were all in the house at the third annual Global Awards this year!

Capital XTRA and our sister stations at Global - Classic FM, Smooth, Capital, Gold, Heart, Radio X and LBC - once again joined forces for a special night of entertainment at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, celebrating the very best of music and entertainment.

With Capital XTRA's very own Yinka & Shayna Marie presenting an award, as well as some amazing performances from Aitch, Camila Cabello and more, this was certainly a night to remember!

Check out some highlights from the show below:

We NEED @TimWestwood on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 😩🤣 #TheGlobalAwards pic.twitter.com/epfK9KCCfd — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) March 5, 2020

.@officialaitch celebrates winning the 'Rising Star Award' at #TheGlobalAwards with his gorgeous girlfriend Taylor Mullings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kU8uK2g95o — Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) March 5, 2020

