The Global Awards 2020: Aitch, Stormzy and more highlights

6 March 2020, 12:38

Global Awards 2020 highlights with Aitch and Stormzy
Global Awards 2020 highlights with Aitch and Stormzy. Picture: PA

Aitch, KSI and Young T & Bugsey were all in the house at the third annual Global Awards this year!

Capital XTRA and our sister stations at Global - Classic FM, Smooth, Capital, Gold, Heart, Radio X and LBC - once again joined forces for a special night of entertainment at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, celebrating the very best of music and entertainment.

> The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk: Full winner's list

With Capital XTRA's very own Yinka & Shayna Marie presenting an award, as well as some amazing performances from Aitch, Camila Cabello and more, this was certainly a night to remember!

Check out some highlights from the show below:

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Trending

XXXTentacion's friend DJ Scheme talks on Drake copying XXXTentacion's flow

XXXTentacion's friend addresses claims Drake stole late rapper's flow

Drake

Drake has been exposed for trying to date two women at the same time

Drake 'exposed' for trying to date Melyssa Ford & Toccara Jones at the same time

Drake

Fresh Island 2020 announce Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign

Fresh Island 2020: Burna Boy and Fivio Foreign join Wizkid & more on line up

Tickets

Khloe dropped some laughing emojis on Tristan's latest snap.

Khloe Kardashian posts cheeky reaction to Tristan Thompson's topless workout photo
Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest

Meek Mill claps back at claims he "liked a post" about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s arrest
Chyna claims Rob's mental health is affecting his ability to care for Dream, 3.

Rob Kardashian responds after ex Blac Chyna claims he's "suicidal" and "won't leave the house"