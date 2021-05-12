4 ways to stay connected to your music-loving mates

Things are starting to get back to normal, but it's still super important to reach out and stay connected to your friends.

It feels like we're slowly making a return to normal life - haircuts are back, the gyms are reopening, and those long summer days in the pub garden with your mates are just around the corner.

But it's still really important to stay connected to your mates, family members and new connections you've made during lockdown, even as our lives become less restricted.

So, for all the music fanatics out there, here are a few fun ways to keep in touch with your pals, whether you're into your hip-hop bops from Drizzy Drake or your pop-rap hits from Doja Cat.

Make a joint playlist

Making a playlist together on your favourite streaming platform is a super easy way to stay in the loop with what your friends are listening to. Collaborative playlists can open your eyes to new artists and genres you've never listened to before, and you can even recommend songs to each other.

You could give the playlist a name, and even make multiple ones for different moods, seasons or genres.

Host an album listening party

There's nothing like listening to a brand new album by one of your favourite artists for the first time. So what could be better than listening to it with your mates? Hop online, play the album at the same time and dissect it song by song with your friends.

Seeing their reactions to each track will be priceless!

Rank your favourite albums

Are there any artists that you and your friends just can't get enough of? Maybe Kanye West's discography is the one you're always spinning, or maybe you're forever debating over which Rihanna record is truly the best (it's ANTI, btw.)

Why not try ranking the albums of your favourite artist together? Make a virtual list, listen to some of their songs and discuss each album before deciding which one comes out on top.

Have a sing-off over voice notes

First of all, is there anything better than receiving a voice note from your friend? Second of all, is there anything funnier than listening to your friend who definitely cannot sing attempt to warble? We thought not, so why not combine the two and have a sing-off?

Each of you sings the same line of a particular song - make it as challenging as you want (we recommend 'Chandelier' by Sia) - and you have to decide who sang it best. Prepare for belly laughs.