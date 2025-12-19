The 10 most underrated Christmas movies
19 December 2025, 18:36
Christmas is closer than ever this 2025, and what better way to celebrate than watching a movie! This is a curated list of the best and not overwatched Christmas films spotlighting black filmmakers!
Christmas has come around yet again, and at Capital XTRA, we are tired of watching the same movies on repeat, so we are mixing it up a bit.
There are some iconic festive films to get you in the spirit, but with this list with a twist of celebrating the underappreciated movies in the genre
From the greats of Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington to Little Mix’s own Leigh-Anne Pinnock, we are spoilt for choice.
Here is a well-curated list of the best Christmas movies to watch this December.
The 10 most underrated Christmas movies
1. Boxing Day (2021)– starring Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Melvin Gregg
Boxing Day - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland
2. Almost Christmas (2016) – with Gabrielle Union and Mo’Nique
Almost Christmas - Official Trailer (HD)
3. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey | Everything is Possible | Official Trailer | Netflix
4. Last Holiday (2006) – starring Queen Latifah
Last Holiday (2006) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
5. Holiday Rush (2019)
HOLIDAY RUSH Trailer (2019) Netflix Christmas Rom-Com Movie
6. Meet Me Next Christmas (2024)
Meet Me Next Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix
7. This Christmas (2007) - Starring Idris Elba & Chris Brown
This Christmas (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
8. The Best Man Holiday (2013) - Regina Hall and Nia Long
The Best Man Holiday Official Trailer #1 (2013) - Taye Diggs Movie HD
9. Black Nativity (2013) - Starring Jennifer Hudson, Angela Basset & Tyrese Gibson
BLACK NATIVITY Official HD Trailer
10. The Preacher's Christmas (1996) with Whitney Houston & Denzel Washington
The Preacher's Wife (1996) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers